By Brian Bokor

There has been much discussion regarding proposed changes to the golf course and area surrounding the Apollo Beach Golf & Sea Club, so much that Scott Johnston, CEO of Inception Holdings, dedicated a website to communicate these changes along with providing answers to frequently asked questions.

According to Johnston, with the Golf Course “underperforming and underutilized” for several years, a decision needed to be made as to its future. Options on the table included the elimination of the course altogether with construction of single-family residences in its place.

Faced with multiple choices, Johnston and his team devised a solution allowing the course to remain open to the public along with adding value to the area by proposing the addition of a restaurant, yacht club and continuing care retirement community (CCRC) consisting of independent living cottages and multifamily units with assisted living-type services.

Due to the lack of similar housing in Apollo Beach, current residents needing assisted living services typically have to uproot and relocate at the least convenient times of their lives.

“This is the right product, in the right project, in the perfect place,” said Johnston. “Since the CCRC is not a traditional single-family residential community, future burdens on schools, parks or traffic have been minimized… The proposed density for this development was purposely kept underneath all existing thresholds to not bring further burden to the community.”

Once complete, the community will feature 265 detached independent living cottages as well as 130 assisted living units housed in six multifamily buildings.

Changes to the current configuration of the golf course include removing seven holes and then renovating the remaining 11 into an 18-hole, par-60 executive course, adding a new clubhouse, amenity center and venue to host weddings, community and social events. The golf course will be closing on Thursday, December 31, regardless of the rezoning hearing meetings’ outcome. No new water access will be added to Tampa Bay or other adjacent bodies of water.

The zoning hearing meeting is set for Monday, December 14 at 6 p.m. at 1505 N. Nebraska Ave. in Tampa 33602. To learn more, visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org.

For more information on the Apollo Beach Golf & Sea Club, visit apollobeachgsc.com.