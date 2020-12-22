Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Cute Kitten Calendars Help Save Lives

Local animal charity A Kitten Place has just launched a cute calendar for 2021 featuring cats and kittens that they have saved over the past year. A Kitten Place specializes in rescuing the cats and kittens in most need and nurses them back to health.

Barry White, a kitten, was found laying in a gutter and was unable to move due to extreme malnutrition. Due to A Kitten Place’s diligent care and unwillingness to give up on him, Barry slowly improved and is now a beautiful, young cat enjoying life with his new owners.

Calendars are $20 and can be purchased by emailing akittenplace@gmail.com to place an order. All proceeds directly benefit the charity.

For additional information on A Kitten Place or to view any of its adoptable cats or kittens, please visit akittenplace.org.

Seasonal Favorites Return To Chick-fil-A

The holiday season has arrived and this marks the return of two favorites to the Chick-fil-a seasonal menu: the peppermint chip milkshake and the chicken tortilla soup. These two items are now available for a limited time at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.

In addition to the returning menu items, participating restaurants are also offering a selection of holiday gifts and merchandise, including holiday ornaments, bottled sauces and seasonal gift cards. These are only available while supplies last.

Special Needs Story Time With Santa

Santa will be visiting F.R.I.E.N.D.S., a Down syndrome and special needs group, to read a few favorite Christmas stories live via Zoom. Santa will then spend some one-on-one time with each child, checking to see if they have been naughty or nice and to find out what they would like for Christmas.

The stories he will be reading are: Tuesday, December 22, Five More Sleeps ‘til Christmas by Jimmy Fallon; Wednesday, December 23, The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg; and Thursday, December 24, The Night Before Christmas by Clement Moore.

This is a free event and all ages and abilities are welcome. Spaces are limited and you will need to register on Zoom and send an RSVP to info@friendssupport.org. You will then receive the log-in information for the event.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

Bingo returns to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost to play is $15 and there are cash prizes.

The event is sponsored by St. Stephen Catholic Church Community for Women, who provide support to the St. Stephen community at large with donations.

St. Stephen Catholic Church is located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview.