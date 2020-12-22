Father and son team of Michael and Christian Beiter are the dynamic duo that make up the Preservation First Financial Group team. With experience in business, finance, stocks and giving back to the community through chamber and sports relationships, the father and son group bring family values to the financial industry and like to help families make plans for the future.

Whether clients are looking for comprehensive financial planning, insurance planning, college planning, or retirement planning, they have the expertise and knowledge to guide them towards their financial goals.

Comprehensive Financial Planning • Retirement Planning • Estate Planning Long-Term Care • Life Insurance • Medicare Coverage • College Planning

Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC

912 Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

Brandon, FL 33511

Phone: (813) 627-0872, (888) 527-0872

Fax: (813) 622-7077

www.preservation1st.com

christian.beiter@jwcemail.com

michael.beitersr@jwcemail.com