Cali Cafe Celebrates Grand Reopening

Cali Cafe in Riverview opened its doors on January 9. Shortly after its grand opening, the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, which resulted in the shutdown of restaurants and cafes. With the Riverview community slowly reopening, it celebrated its grand reopening with much confidence and great goals for the future.

Cali Cafe specializes in Colombian fare. It serves pastries, breads and savory snacks produced every morning by their personal chef, who has over 50 years of experience. Cali Cafe is also known for its Colombian coffee that is exported directly from Colombia to its store.

Cali Cafe is located at 10010 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview, behind Kazbor’s Grille & Bar. For more information, visit https://calicafe-coffeeshop.business.site/, and you can reach it by calling 871-0791.

Herzing University Opens Nursing-Focused Campus In Tampa

Herzing University, an accredited, private, nonprofit institution with locations in seven states, announced it will open a new campus in Tampa in early 2021. Herzing’s Tampa campus will offer several nursing programs and pathways that are modeled after the programs at the school’s Orlando campus.

The new campus will be at 3632 Queen Palm Dr. in Tampa. The more-than-30,000 sq. ft. campus will feature modern classrooms and common areas as well as state-of-the-art nursing skills labs and simulation learning technology.

Enrollment is open immediately, with general education courses beginning in January 2021 and core nursing classes starting later in the year. For more information about Herzing University – Tampa, visit www.herzing.edu/tampa or email tpa-info@herzing.edu.

Phoenix House Florida Supports Those Struggling With Substance Use

COVID-19 has disrupted routines, created the loss of in-person support meetings and counseling and forced the collapse of other support structures, all of which increase the risk of relapse and overdose. The forced isolation is especially dangerous to those struggling with addiction and recovery.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that drug overdoses have increased 30-40 percent since the initial outbreak of the virus. Phoenix House Florida is proud to support those struggling with substance use by providing outpatient and residential services.

For more information on the services Phoenix House Florida provides, call 328-3960 or visit www.phoenixfl.org.

St. Joseph’s Named As One Of The Nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals

St. Joseph’s Hospital was recently named as one of the nation’s top performing hospitals by Fortune and IBM® Watson Health®. The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights leading short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients.

The study is designed to identify impartial, actionable and attainable benchmarks for hospital and clinical leaders as they work to raise their own organizations’ standards of performance in cardiac care.

“The fact that we are the only hospital in Hillsborough County to receive this award, and that this is our third time on this list, underscores how we strive to provide extraordinary care for our community,” said hospital President Kimberly Guy. “St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Heart Institute is one of the most advanced and comprehensive centers for cardiovascular care in Florida. We combine our expertise with compassionate care and are at the forefront of the latest research and new techniques in heart care.”

T & J Painting

When Tony Friedrichsen from T & J Painting finished school, he worked in the painting industry before going to college and earning both a BA in communications and an MBA from the University of Central Missouri. He then took a job in sales before taking side jobs in painting to help support his family.

The side projects quickly evolved and he realized that there were more opportunities in running his own business with his wife versus the corporate position he had. T & J Painting was licensed in 2008 and has been in operation ever since.

T & J Painting offers residential and commercial painting, specializing in any size exterior painting projects, large or small. It is fully licensed and insured, and Friedrichsen takes an active role in all projects from start to finish and never subcontracts any work.

Friedrichsen feels that T & J Painting has been able to rise above the competition because of its pride in professionalism, its work with clients to determine exactly what they want and need and by never assuming that it knows best.

It will help with project design and layout to make sure that clients are completely satisfied to the best of their ability. Other services offered by T & J Painting include power washing, deck and dock staining/painting, barrel/Spanish tile roof painting and fluid-applied commercial roof coating systems.

To find out more, visit www.tandjpaintingfl.com or call T & J Painting at 670-8565.

Adam Bantner Is Designated AV Preeminent By Peers

Adam Bantner, a criminal defense and personal injury attorney with Valrico Law Group, has been designated as an AV Preeminent lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell. This adds to the growing list of recognitions for Bantner.

He has been board certified by the Florida Bar in Criminal Trial Law since 2016, has been on the Super Lawyers Rising Star list over multiple years and was recognized by Florida Trend as one of Florida’s Legal Elite in 2020.

AV Preeminent is the highest peer rating standard and is given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills and ethical standards.

Valrico Law Group is situated at 3626 Erindale Dr. in Valrico. Bantner can be reached at 397-3965, or you can go to www.ValricoLawGroup.com to learn more about his and Valrico Law Group’s practices.

Pamper Yourself At CJ Aesthetics

Chelsea Johnson is the owner of CJ Aesthetics in Riverview and is a licensed aesthetician with over 20 years of experience and advanced training in chemical peels, dermaplaning, dermalinfusion and microneedling.

Johnson is dedicated to making flawless skin possible with medical-grade treatments, and as a mother of three boys, she knows the importance of achieving amazing results but also the feeling of being pampered.

Chelsea loves to educate clients and help them feel comfortable with individualized programs that bring out the best in their appearance as well as their overall skin health.

CJ Aesthetics is located at 12950 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 137 in Riverview and is open by appointment only. Visit cjaesthetic.com to view the services she provides and to make an appointment or call 269-365-3359.

Business Retreat For Women

Local author and entrepreneur Shannon Carlton invites you to spend a weekend with women entrepreneurs for her annual Business Vision Board Retreat. From Friday-Sunday, January 15-17, 2021, time will be dedicated to growing businesses together and rediscovering your visions for your professional lives.

Time will be spent creating systems, processes and content, as well as diving deep to find your value proposition and new ways to better your life. A mastermind session will give you the opportunity to bring your challenges to the group and get input from the other minds in the room.

After the sessions, you will create your vision board with all the fantastic things you have learned, and finally, Sunday morning will be spent learning to create healthy rituals and implement healthy habits so that you walk into 2021 with a FUEL-filled (fulfilling, uncomplicated, exciting and lucrative) business.

For more information and the application, visit https://www.shannoncarlton.com/business-vision-board-retreat/.

Image 360 Mobile Advertising Can Bring Holiday Cheer

Image 360 is Tampa Bay’s premier LED digital mobile advertising truck company. The digital mobile billboard trucks bring innovation and excitement along with the newest technology to any advertising campaign. It is the solution to ensure that you reach the widest audience for your event or campaign, whether it’s an advertisement, concert, conference or fundraising drive.

At this time of year, it can also be used to bring holiday cheer to any event or to help celebrate. The screens can be used to play holiday movies, music or family pictures, including outside the homes of loved ones who have been socially distancing.

For more information on Image 360 mobile digital billboards, visit www.image360yborcity.com or call 800-7446.

A Party 2 Remember Celebrates 16-Year Anniversary

A Party 2 Remember is a traveling business specializing in a variety of quality bounce houses and inflatable rentals for children’s parties and all types of family-friendly events. No event is too big or too small.

A Party 2 Remember is reliable, prompt and professional, and its equipment is cleaned and sanitized after each use. Along with inflatables, A Party 2 Remember now also offers table and chair rentals, characters and entertainers as well as outdoor movies.

For more information, visit www.aparty2remember.net or call 225-2622.

Desarden Accounting Services, Inc

Do you need help with payroll? Or are you looking to achieve your financial goals without being exposed to unreasonable risk? Desarden Accounting Services, Inc has the necessary assistance you need.

For over 16 years, Desarden Accounting Services has provided reliable support for the following accounting services; bookkeeping, payroll, notary, power of attorney, IRS representation, audits, tax returns and more.

Desarden Accounting Services dedicates its time to help clients by providing the right information and knows that finance is a sensitive subject, so it will make sure to create an environment built on honesty and trust where you will feel respected and secured.

For more information, visit riverviewaccountingservices.com, email desardenservices@gmail.com or call 786 234-8260.

Valrico Business Owner Creates Products That Kill COVID-19

Don Bethel, owner of DnB Products, offers a line of products that have proven effective against COVID-19. As part of its Germ Shield product line, DnB Products recently introduced the Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger.

The Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger is a single-use aerosol can that dispenses a light mist of disinfectant into the air which spreads through the space and onto surfaces, effectively disinfecting the entire area. The air and surfaces are left clean and deodorized.

The Germ Shield line of products kill 99.9 percent of germs and were developed for use in industries such as healthcare, education and public transportation. They are currently being used by the Tampa Police Department and the City of Tampa.

For more information about the Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger, visit https://dnbproductsinc.com/.