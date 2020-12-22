On November 19, Winthrop Arts held a virtual reception honoring the young artists who entered its Annual Children’s Art Show. The show was held at the Art Factory, located in Riverview, and the virtual reception was streamed live on Facebook. The Annual Children’s Art Show is sponsored and presented by Suncoast Credit Union.

The Winthrop Arts Annual Children’s Art Show is open to all area students 18 years old and younger. Students may select to use any medium as well as the subject matter. Children from several area schools, including Winthrop Charter and Durant High School as well as homeschool students, entered the show.

The Best of Show was awarded to Emaly Martinez, a student in the 11th grade from Durant High School, who submitted a painting of sunset inspired by scenes from the Alafia River.

Martinez said, “I was thrilled for my piece to be selected for Best of Show. I had a lot of fun creating the piece for the annual art show.”

Martinez received a cash prize of $25 plus several art classes at the Art Factory.

Winners in the category of ages 5 to 8 are: first place Raena Thompson, age 6, homeschool; second place Mekaya McCurdy, age 7, Winthrop Charter; third place Raven Gonzalez, age 5, Sessums Elementary; and honorable mention Zoe Gonzalez, age 8, Sessums Elementary.

Winners in the category of 9 to 13 are: first place Hannah Hillier, age 12, homeschool; second place Elovera Pappas, age 10, Winthrop Charter; third place Eme Rose Abbruzzese, age 9, homeschool; and honorable mention Hawthorne Murphy Phillips, age 11, Winthrop Charter.

Winners in the category of 14 to 18 are: first place Amber Thomas, age 17, Durant High School; second place Jackson Cooper, age 16, Durant High School; third place Daniel Lozano, age 16, Durant High School; and honorable mention Sean Barry, age 15, Durant High School.

Jose Cruz Dominguez Guevera, youth outreach specialist for Suncoast Credit Union, served as the judge for this year’s show.

Guevera said, “Suncoast Credit Union recognizes that the arts provide dimension in our lives and give a creative outlet for those with talent or skills that deserve to be seen and appreciated. Winthrop Arts embraces artistic creativity and that makes our communities a more vibrant place to live.”

For more information on Winthrop Arts and the arts education program offered at the Art Factory, please visit www.winthroparts.org.