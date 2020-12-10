The Brenda Wade Real Estate Team and its business partners have teamed up for the eighth annual Partners in Giving event, which has raised almost $20,000 for Seeds of Hope, a charity that provides food assistance to local families through once-a-week food distributions, a mobile food pantry and a ‘Backpack of Food’ program coordinated with local schools.

This is the third year in a row Wade, her team and business partners have donated to Seeds of Hope, totaling more than $40,000.

“With everything that is going on this year, I thought Seeds of Hope would be the best choice,” said Wade.

It was an excellent choice.

Seeds of Hope Founder Leda Eaton said that this year the food bank has seen an unprecedented need for food, serving more neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before.

According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief and food rescue organization, more than 80 percent of food banks nationwide are serving more people now than they did a year ago. Many of those served are getting help for the first time as people who had stable incomes have now lost jobs or had their hours reduced.

Eaton said Seeds of Hope is one of the food banks that has seen increased demand.

“There have been so many people in our own community that have been impacted by the economic ramifications of COVID-19,” she said. “The boxes of food we distribute weekly has gone from 120 boxes before the pandemic to a recent record of 618 boxes.”

Leda said the charity couldn’t do it without the support of local businesses like the Brenda Wade Team.

“I am so appreciative of her and her team choosing Seeds of Hope as their charity of choice for the Partners in Giving program,” she said.

Wade is thankful to her business partners, who offered their support not only to her clients but to the community as well.

“When we work together, we can make a difference,” she said.

Want to get involved to help Seeds of Hope achieve its goal of providing food to local families in need? Consider volunteering at the food bank or making a monetary or food donation.

For more information about Seeds of Hope or to find out how to help, visit www.sohopefl.org.