Loyal Chick-fil-A lovers know that traditionally, when a new store opens, 100 lucky residents receive free food for a year, but due to the pandemic, when the doors opened to the chain’s new Riverview location, things had to be a little different.

Franchise Owner Gabe Porrata decided to give free meals for a year to local heroes making an impact in Hillsborough County instead.

The restaurant, located at 12810 Summerfield Crossing Blvd. in Riverview, opened in late October to great local excitement and brought approximately 100 full and part-time jobs to the community.

Additionally, the Chick-fil-A Foundation partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to support local communities for every new restaurant opening. To aid in the fight against hunger, this donation will go toward organizations in Riverview that are doing good work to care for others.

As a resident of the Riverview area for more than 20 years, Porrata is excited to open the community’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant alongside his wife and three children. Porrata began his career with Chick-fil-A as a team member while enrolled at Riverview High School. Porrata became the franchise owner of his first Chick-fil-A restaurant with Chick-fil-A Lakeland Square in 2017.

He looks forward to opening this new restaurant in his hometown of Riverview, where he will continue giving back to the community and making a positive impact on his team members and guests. Additionally, Porrata is excited to provide an innovative dining experience and encourages guests to download the Chick-fil-A App in order to earn rewards with every visit.

“I am thrilled to bring Chick-fil-A to the Riverview community and can’t wait to welcome our neighbors to the restaurant,” said Porrata. “I look forward to building new relationships and making a positive impact on everyone who dines with us.”

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Chick-fil-A Riverview is open for drive-through, mobile curbside and third-party delivery services shortly after opening. To prioritize the guest experience, the restaurant expanded its drive-through to two lanes. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the mobile app.

For more information on Chick-fil-A, visit www.chick-fil-a.com.