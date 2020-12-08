Riverview area residents now have a new place to enjoy breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Eggs Up Grill recently opened its first Tampa Bay area restaurant at 3920 U.S. 301 in Riverview.

The new Eggs Up Grill is owned and operated by a trio, including a local firefighter and two pharmacists, who love the idea of being entrepreneurs in addition to their careers.

“We have dabbled in small business ownership in the past and felt we had the experience to try something bigger,” said Priscilla Conyers, co-owner of the new Riverview restaurant. “With two small children, my husband and I were very attracted to the Eggs Up Grill concept. This is a family restaurant with hours that do not detract from our own family life. Born and raised in the Tampa Bay area, we believe Eggs Up Grill is a perfect fit for this market. Tampa loves a good All-American meal that is fresh and locally sourced, and that’s what we are bringing to our guests.”

With seating for around 100 people, this 2,800-square-foot restaurant is designed to make guests feel at home. As Riverview is a city rooted in family values with booming growth, the new Eggs Up Grill is focused on serving neighbors and being a positive part of the community.

“Our goal is for this Eggs Up Grill to be a hub for the local community, and we are committed to finding ways to give back to organizations in town,” said Conyers. “We know that being part of the community is critical to our success, so we want to get to know each of our guests. When we say ‘thank you for choosing Eggs Up Grill,’ we really mean it.”

Eggs Up Grill currently operates 43 restaurants in four states—Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. The new Riverview restaurant is part of the brand’s aggressive expansion plans into Florida.

Eggs Up Grill provides great-tasting, freshly prepared breakfast and savory lunch options, and it is also one of the first new restaurants to roll out mimosa options. At Eggs Up Grill, guests experience delicious food in a comfortable atmosphere delivered with a smile, or on the go with takeout and delivery options. The restaurant serves guests seven days a week from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.eggsupgrill.com.