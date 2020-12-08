By Faith Miller

A Christian artist along with K-LOVE Christmas have announced that they will be presenting a new event this month.

The ‘K-LOVE Christmas and Chris Tomlin Present Christmas Songs of Worship’ is a live, online concert taking place on Saturday, December 12 beginning at 8 p.m. CST (9 p.m. EST). The concert is hosted by K-LOVE Christmas and GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter Chris Tomlin and will feature multiple guests, including We the Kingdom and Pat Barrett.

Stabal, in its new partnership with Awakening Events, along with Altrua HealthShare, is also hosting the event.

K-LOVE is a Christian music radio programming service located in the United States. According to a press release, the company is designed to “inspire and encourage people to develop a meaningful relationship with Christ.”

“K-LOVE and Chris Tomlin have separately been delivering tremendous Christmas concerts for fans in years gone by, and we’re beyond thrilled to unite them in this global concert event that will virtually bring together viewers worldwide this Christmas season,” said Steve Odart, CEO and founder of Stabal.

Tickets can be purchased for $14.99 to attend the live, online event. A 30-Day Unlimited Access Pass is also available for $24.99. This pass will allow viewers to “relive the joy of the event throughout the Christmas season,” along with granting access to special bonus content for K-LOVE and Chris Tomlin, according to a press release.

Tickets are available to be purchased through ChrisTomlin.com, Stabal.com and AwakeningEvents.com.

Chris Tomlin explained that he has spent multiple Christmas seasons on the road doing the Christmas tour. He believed that the concert wouldn’t be possible this year due to COVID-19, but now he knows that “God had a different plan.”

“Together with my friends at K-LOVE and Awakening Events, we found a way to take my annual ‘Christmas Songs of Worship’ concert around the world. I am so grateful that while we can’t physically be together, our hearts can come together to worship the Savior of the world,” said Tomlin regarding the concert in a press release.

For more information on the K-LOVE Christmas and Christ Tomlin Present Christmas Songs of Worship, please visit ChrisTomlin.com, Stabal.com or AwakeningEvents.com.