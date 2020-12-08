Since 1986, Give Kids The World has provided more than 176,000 critically ill children and their families with all-inclusive week-long wish vacations at no cost. Give Kids The World Village closed to wish families in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying nearly 6,000 wishes. Night of a Million Lights will raise funds to ensure that the wishes of critically ill children can be fulfilled once the Village reopens.

During Night of a Million Lights, guests can stroll through the bedazzled resort; ride the Village’s accessible attractions; and enjoy complimentary holiday treats. More than 45 treasured partners will be celebrating the holidays by adopting and decorating one of the Village’s 166 storybook wish family residential villas, for display throughout the event.

Give Kids The World website: http://gktw.org/lights