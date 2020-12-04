During the months of September and October, 40 FishHawk Ranch residents living at Encore by David Weekley Homes purchased and distributed a total of 48 grab ‘n go meals as part of the Encore Gives Back ‘Sponsor a Hero’ event on Tuesday evenings to those working at the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue FishHawk Station #44 in Lithia.

Encore residents Kenny Keane and his wife, Colleen Keane, came up with the idea. Kenny is a retired firefighter and received meals where he worked in Palm Beach County. He wanted to do the same for Station #44. Kenny reached out to Encore Oasis Club in FishHawk Ranch Lifestyle Director Sandy Acevedo, inquiring about how they could assist.

“Kenny spoke to me about how it would be a great opportunity for the neighborhood to get to know their local fire station,” Acevedo said.

Those who bought the grab ‘n go meals from several restaurants in the Riverview, Brandon and FishHawk areas for the heroes pre-ordered them through SignUpGenius. The Encore Lifestyle team arranged for these restaurants to deliver the meals to the Encore Oasis Club so they can be dropped off at Station #44 by the residents who participated.

Prior to ordering, the menu was brought to Station #44 so individuals could choose what they would like to eat for dinner. The meals were delivered the following week. Acevedo stated that the Encore community is very close and it did not surprise her that they would step up and help.

Kenny shared how grateful he felt about the support from the community.

“The folks were really kind and gracious to donate,” Kenny said. “To add, with many of the heroes working double shifts, it really comes in handy with the meals coming in,” he said.

“Overall, we just want to give a huge thank you to this community for all that they have done,” Acevedo said.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EncoreOasisClub. Encore Oasis Club is located at 14001 Swallow Hill Dr. in Lithia. Call 898-8181 or email sandy.acevedo@encoreoasis.com. Fire Rescue FishHawk Station #44 is located at 3601 Fishhawk Blvd. in Riverview.