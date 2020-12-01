Entheos Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that was formed exclusively for charitable, religious and educational purposes. It was formed on September 13, 2013 with the intent of spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Founder Edward Rosado is also the founder and president of Excalibur Law, P.A. in Tampa.

According to Trustee Sophia Rosado, Entheos Foundation has been instrumental in funding a church in Haiti to provide Haitian children access to Christian education. In addition, Entheos Foundation is instrumental in a local faith-based mentoring program for at-risk male teenagers.

“We have also been funding a program where teenage boys work in a farm environment for the specific purposes of getting them off the street, teaching them scriptural principles as well as how to earn a day’s wages,” said Sophia. “We also fund a program where the teenage boys work on a property owned by a minister. After completing the work, they enjoy a meal and stay overnight for the specific purpose of teaching them the scripture, and to develop a mentor relationship with the boys.”

Entheos Foundation also has the ability to represent teenagers in juvenile proceedings. In order to receive legal services, the teenagers are required to take part in the mentoring program.

“For example, one of the boys dropped out of school and got into some legal problems,” said Sophia. “The trustee guided him to get his GED and represented him in his legal case. After he fulfills all of his legal obligations, the boy, who is now a 19-year-old young man, will continue to receive guidance with the hope of leading him to either college or a trade.”

Entheos Foundation continues this program through funding from charitable donations from the community. The mentoring from the trustees of Entheos Foundation is done with the intent of raising the next generation of boys to become the men God created them to be by instilling the scriptures into their lives.

The mentoring program as well as the sponsorship of the Christian school in Haiti is made possible through donations. Entheos Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and contributions are tax-deductible.

Contributions can be sent via check to P.O. Box 25401, Tampa, FL 33622. For more information, visit www.entheosfoundation.org or email entheosfoundation@gmail.com.