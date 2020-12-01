Since 2011, Faith Christian Academy in Plant City (FCAPC) has been educating and caring for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Serving more than 100 students, FCAPC has been teaching Christian character, citizenship, honor and honesty while providing a safe and exceptional educational experience.

The campus, located at 1211 W. Reynolds St. in Plant City, currently resides in a 6,000 sq. ft. building. In August, the school purchased 10 acres of land for expansion. The $1 million expansion will include a 12,000 sq. ft. building.

FCAPC Founder Nicole Williams is excited about all the new programs that this expansion will bring.

“The building will be designed for Christian education and extracurricular activities such as STEAM programming, foreign languages, reading proficiency and performing arts,” said Williams. “With the property, we will be able to host extracurriculars to include archery, baseball, football and more.”

The school’s passion for educational achievement, unique offerings for children and its ability to make a positive impact on students and families is well-known in the community.

“Our passion is for individualized attention,” said Williams. “We work with gifted students to special needs students that all receive specialized instruction for academic achievement.”

Like all schools in Florida, FCAPC has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The school implemented COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of its students and staff.

“We have been blessed to have minimal effects from this pandemic,” said Williams. “To accommodate our families, we have COVID protocols in place to help mitigate any potential outbreak.”

The expansion of Faith Christian Academy of Plant City will be a much-needed addition to the area.

“This will be the first purchased private school property of this size in Plant City’s history,” said Williams. “We will be able to offer more positive economic impact in our area to help rebuild and grow our area.”

For more information on enrollment, tuition, financial aid or other campus activities, visit www.fcafalcons.org or call 473-2090. Faith Christian Academy in Plant City is located at 1211 W. Reynolds St.