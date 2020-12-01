Get out your golf clubs and enjoy a round for a great cause next month. Hope for Her, a Brandon organization helping women facing homelessness, hunger, job loss, domestic violence and other serious life issues, is hosting a golf tournament at River Hills in Valrico on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The event, which starts with a check-in at 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., includes lunch and prizes for hole-in-one, straightest drive, closest to the pin and putting. There will also be a raffle and auction baskets.

“We are so excited about our 2021 golf tournament,” said Cheryl Hickman, executive director. “2020 was a tough year. We rescheduled the golf tournament a couple times and now it is finally happening. River Hills Golf Club and our community is so supportive of the work we do.”

Hope for Her helps approximately 100 women in need in each month, but has to turn people away due to a lack of funds. The charity takes a big picture approach and supports women in every aspect of their lives, including housing, employment, childcare, food, finances, transportation and safety, in an effort to help. Each woman and child supported by Hope for Her receives one-on-one individualized support unique to their situation.

Its work is also guided by God, with Christ and his teachings at the heart of its mission.

“We are so grateful at Hope for Her for the overwhelming love and prayers,” said Hickman. “Thank you to all who partner with us to give hope and invest in changing lives. You are a blessing to many families right here in our community.”

Hope for Her is also hosting a meet-and-greet for the family and friends of beloved volunteer Peggy Jones on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the River Hills Clubhouse. The goal of the event is to honor her with a time of fellowship and remembrance.

“You can be the hope for women and children experiencing unimaginable life circumstances in our area,” said Hickman.

For more information, call Hickman at 309-3357, email info@hopeforherfl.org or go to HopeForHerFL.org.