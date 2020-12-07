The decision to make assisted living arrangements for yourself or loved ones can be difficult. When everyday tasks seem overwhelming or frightening, it is important to seek out a caring community who can come around you for support.

You deserve a place where, with the right amount of care, you can live life to its fullest as independently as possible. As a resident at Grace Manor at Hunters Creek, you will be part of a family.

Grace Manor’s team of local professionals creates a warm, family-focused environment. Rather than a national conglomerate, Florida-based Mainstay Senior Living owns and operates Grace Manor and believes in creating real relationships between the staff and the residents.

Executive Director Sheryl Vitelli spoke with such love when describing Grace Manor’s philosophy of care: “Our staff is warm, inviting and welcoming. For us, they’re not residents, they are family. From the moment they walk in the door, they are our loved ones, and we treat them as such.”

Whether you’re an active senior seeking help with daily tasks like meals, housekeeping and self-care or require more extensive services, Grace Manor will treat you with care, dignity and privacy so you and your family can make the best decisions. It has innovative housing solutions so all seniors feel loved and celebrated.

Grace Manor offers an array of on-site services from three gourmet meals daily to visiting healthcare providers, such as primary care, podiatry, and other practitioners like physical, occupational and speech therapy services, laboratory and diagnostic services as available via local providers.

There is a customized activity schedule each month offering events for a variety of hobbies, including music, quilting, gardening, games, and exercise. Additionally, there is always something to celebrate at Grace Manor, and live musical entertainment, holiday festivities, birthday parties and worship services regularly take place throughout the year.

For more information or to schedule a tour today, call 743-3701 or visit www.gracemanorhunterscreek.com. You can also find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gracemanorhunterscreek. Grace Manor at Hunters Creek is located at 765 W. Grant St. in Plant City.