Each holiday season, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed into the magical Winter Village complete with an outdoor ice skating rink, shops, holiday treats and its Curtis Hixon Park Choo Choo for the children.

The Winter Village is open from November 20 through Sunday, January 3, 2021. Curtis Hixon Park is located at 600 N. Ashley Dr. in Tampa.

This year, a limited number of skaters will be allowed on the ice and masks will be required. Skaters will need to obtain tickets prior to arriving at the rink. Ice skating costs $15 per skater which includes skates. Skaters will have 75 minutes on the ice.

To purchase tickets, please click on Buy Tickets Here at www.wintervillagetampa.com.

The rink is open Monday through Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday from 12 Noon-9 p.m. Extended hours of 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 Noon-9 p.m. on Sunday will be offered from November 23 to Friday, November 27 and Wednesday, December 23 to Sunday, January 3, 2021.

It will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 4-10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Visitors can enjoy the Café at Winter Village, featuring Icicles Craft Kitchen, Kahwa Coffee and Whatever Pops.

This year, the Shops of Winter Village will feature five boutiques from local vendors, including Apartment No.3, Don Me Now, Popped Shoppe, The Modern Paws and Unlock Tampa Bay.

The shops will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

New this year is the Curtis Hixon Park Choo Choo, which is a free holiday activity. The Choo Choo train station is located at the front of Curtis Hixon Park near Ashley Dr. It will be a 10-minute ride through the park, and through it you can enjoy the lights and sounds of the Winter Village.

The Choo Choo will be offered Thursday through Sunday from 6-9 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Children can also enjoy Holiday Tales with Bob & Gretchen, two crazy snowbirds, every Sunday from November 22 to Sunday, December 20 at 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Children can also create letters with Mrs. Claus from November 27 to December 23 from 4-6 p.m.

This year, you can enjoy a socially distanced visit with Santa. Simply visit @wintervillagetampa on Facebook or Instagram for clues on when you might be able to catch a glimpse of him.

This year’s Winter Village will certainly be different, but it will still be fun.

Chrissy Nieves of Riverview said, “We are planning on taking my son for his birthday. I am sure he will be excited about the Choo Choo and hopefully he will be tall enough to skate.”

For more information, please visit www.wintervillagetampa.com.