Hillsborough County Commissioners are seeking residents to serve on several county citizen advisory boards and councils.

Boards with openings include the Planning Commission, Affordable Housing Advisory Board, Child Care Licensing Hearing Board, Code Enforcement Board, County Internal Audit Committee, Cultural Assets Commission, Historic Resources Review Board, Historical Advisory Council, Housing Finance Authority, Human Relations Board, Industrial Development Authority, Land Use Appeals Board and the Tourist Development Council.

Residents interested in seeking an appointment must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County; some positions require that the resident live in the unincorporated area of the county.

These are voluntary positions and members serve without compensation. Applicants may apply to more than one board, but they may only serve on one board at a time unless specifically approved by the BOCC. All applicants must submit a completed Questionnaire for County Appointments and a Standards of Conduct form.

Forms are available on the county’s website at: HCFLGov.net. Click on the ‘Government’ link at the top of the page, then click the ‘Boards and Committees’ link. The forms can be filled out and printed, then scanned and emailed, faxed or mailed.

All forms must be signed and dated, and all questions must be answered in entirety to be eligible.

Some positions require a background check, financial disclosure and an oath of office if chosen. Applicants for some of the boards will only be considered if they have experience in certain fields.

For example, the Code Enforcement Magistrate applicant must have experience in one of the following: law, code enforcement, construction and land use; water resource ordinances; burglar false alarm ordinances and land development program; or zoning signs and minimum standards ordinances.

Consideration for membership shall be given to the following fields: an architect; a businessperson; an engineer; a general contractor; a subcontractor; and a realtor.

The application is due by the close of business on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Appointments will be scheduled for a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in January or February 2021.

Forms can be mailed to P.O. Box 1110, Tampa, FL 33601; faxed to 813-239-3916; or emailed to finleyl@hillsboroughcounty.org.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings may be held virtually via communications technology. Meeting dates and times are subject to change and the different boards meet on different schedules, some monthly and some quarterly.