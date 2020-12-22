Dr. Deborah Kish Johansen has been selected to join Hillsborough Community College (HCC) as the Brandon Campus president. A committee comprised of HCC faculty, staff, administrators and community representatives conducted a nationwide search for qualified candidates, narrowing down the list through several rounds of interviews and open campus forums for the final four candidates.

HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater made the final selection, which was approved by the district board of trustees at its December 9 meeting.

“Along with the positive campus feedback and her impeccable references, Dr. Kish Johansen impressed me with her desire to foster a collaborative environment of learning and growth sustained by assessment, support and inquiry at the Brandon Campus,” Dr. Atwater said. “I am confident that her energy and enthusiasm for the students, faculty and staff at the campus will bring forth a period of renewal and put the campus on a positive trajectory forward.”

With more than two decades in combined higher education administration and faculty experience, Dr. Kish Johansen’s extensive professional background includes holding the positions of vice president of academic affairs, chief academic officer, chief operating officer, academic dean and graduate and undergraduate faculty. She also has legal and government experience, having served in positions of corporate and government legal counsel.

Noted as a compassionate and inspiring team leader, Dr. Kish Johansen plans to bring a tremendous passion for student success to both the college and the Brandon community.

“It is a profound honor to be selected to serve as the next president of the Brandon Campus and join Hillsborough Community College,” said Dr. Kish Johansen. “The Brandon Campus serves as a vital educational and economic conduit for individuals and the Greater Tampa Bay area. I am eager to immerse myself in the Brandon area and continue to build an outstanding educational opportunity to the growing community.”

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 47,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. The college is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

For more information, visit hccfl.edu.