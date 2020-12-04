The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way we celebrate the holidays, and as Christmas quickly approaches, all of us are becoming creative with ways we can still make it merry.

Home Instead is a nationwide business with locations in our community that provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families.

For the past 14 years, the Tampa and Brandon community has supported its Be a Santa to a Senior program.

“We started the Be a Santa to a Senior program locally in 2006 and have grown to reach more seniors every year,” said Taylor Ingram of Home Instead. “In fact, we reach more than 1,000 seniors consistently with gifts provided by the generosity of local community members. Be a Santa to a Senior is a way to give back to older adults in our community and to make them feel remembered and cherished at this time.”

The Be a Santa to a Senior program spreads holiday cheer and brightens the lives of older adults who are alone or financially challenged during the holiday season, providing gifts and companionship.

“While the holidays may look a little different this year, the program’s mission of spreading joy to Tampa and Brandon seniors will be more important than ever as many are facing increased isolation due to COVID-19,” Ingram said.

Home Instead is again partnering with local Bealls Outlet stores to be shopping locations for gifts for the seniors.

“It’s easy to help,” Ingram said. “Members of the community can visit one of the participating Bealls Outlet locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display. Trees will be up through December 11. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.”

To learn more or to purchase items off of a senior’s wish list, visit www.BeASantaToASenior.com or call 684-1972.