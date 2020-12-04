If you are looking to do some holiday shopping that not only helps out local businesses but also a local charity, mark your calendar for Saturday, December 5.

The Brownlee Group of Keller Williams Realty is putting together the second monthly B Street Marketplace with the fees from vendor spots going to F.R.I.E.N.D.S. of West Tampa.

“Last month was our first event,” said Customer Care Manager Kelly Hahn. “If we can get everything going, we would like this to be an ongoing event that happens the first Saturday of every month.”

The event, which can hold up to 50 vendors, takes place at Keller Williams Realty at 2350 E. S.R. 60 in Valrico.

“We just have a great space, but also the money collected from the selling of spaces goes to a charity,” said Hahn. “As of right now, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. of West Tampa is the only charity that we are working with, but in the future we would like to host a different charity each month.”

According to Hahn, vendors at the market offer products including wreaths, insulated cups, acrylic crafts, jewelry, sewn crafts and Christmas lanterns.

“We also had a few service vendors show some interest,” said Hahn. “At the last market we had a home inspector and he had a lot of really good conversations and hopefully it will bring him some business.”

Hahn believes that what makes the B Street Marketplace different from others in the area is the amount of sale space for vendors.

“We do not profit from the event whatsoever,” said Hahn. “I feel like it shows with our team as well we are there to help vendors set up and take down if needed as well.”

The November market raised $770 and Hahn hopes that will increase with bigger attendance. In December, the group plans to offer live music and a 50/50 raffle.

To learn more or to secure a vendor spot, contact Hahn at 413-4229.