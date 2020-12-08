By Wes Reid

Riverview High School is in the midst of its first season in the Lightning High School Hockey League (LHSHL). Each year, 18 high schools get to participate in the league. While the bulk of the team’s players reside at Riverview High School, they are also combined with players from Spoto, Armwood and Robinson High Schools.

Riverview’s head coach is Corey Clarks, who relocated from Dallas, Texas to the Tampa Bay area in July of this year. His coaching experience exceeds over 20 years, from squirts to Junior A, and also includes college club level.

Coach Clarks brings three assistants with him, Matt Furbeck, Tommy ‘Hootie’ Burgess and Wes Goldberg. Between these coaches, they bring nearly 50 years of coaching experience in both the U.S. and Canada. Riverview’s team manager this season is Michelle Ellington. She is the one responsible for bringing these coaches and this team together. Her efforts have made her the binding glue for the team.

Riverview will be fielding a varsity and junior varsity team for the 2020-2021 LHSHL Season. The Ice Sharks varsity program is led by seniors Anthony Boromei (forward) and Kaleb Ellington (goalie). Leading the charge on defense are juniors Zander Badger and Jacob Hill. The Varsity Ice Sharks also have some upstart underclassmen who bring a dynamic style of play, including sophomores Tyler Hoffberg, Brendan Burgess, Patrick Boyle and freshman Alex Smargon.

The Ice Sharks won their very first varsity game on October 2 against the Mitchell Mustangs, last season’s LHSHL champions. This was a great way to kick off the season, and it will continue to be an exciting experience for all as the players and coaches gear up for a successful campaign and a run at the Florida High School Hockey Association (FHSHA) State Championship.

Player Spotlight: #74 Alex ‘Chevy’ Chevillot is a two-way wrecking ball. A kid his size shouldn’t have his speed and hands. He knows where to be and when to be there. Chevy can see the ice a couple steps ahead of his competition. A word to the wise—do not step in his way when he has the jets turned on. He is also the alternate captain and a certified referee.