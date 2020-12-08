Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Cute Kitten Calendars Help Save Lives

Local animal charity A Kitten Place has just launched a cute calendar for 2021 featuring cats and kittens that they have saved over the past year. A Kitten Place specializes in rescuing the cats and kittens in most need and nurses them back to health.

Barry White, a kitten, was found laying in a gutter and was unable to move due to extreme malnutrition. Due to A Kitten Place’s diligent care and unwillingness to give up on him, Barry slowly improved and is now a beautiful, young cat enjoying life with his new owners.

Calendars are $20 and can be purchased by emailing akittenplace@gmail.com to place an order. All proceeds directly benefit the charity.

For additional information on A Kitten Place or to view any of its adoptable cats or kittens, please visit akittenplace.org.

Apollo Beach Racquet And Tennis Club Ladies Win 3.0 Championship

The Apollo Beach Racquet and Tennis Club ‘Beach Love’ ladies just won the Hillsborough County League Championship in the 3.0 division and advanced to second place for USTA Florida. The team was formed four years ago and this is their second divisional win and their first time to advance in the finals.

Please contact Team Captain Jane Feeney at jfeeney58@gmail.com or Sharon Pate at patesha1@gmail.com for additional information.

Seasonal Favorites Return To Chick-fil-A

The holiday season has arrived and this marks the return of two favorites to the Chick-fil-a seasonal menu: the peppermint chip milkshake and the chicken tortilla soup. These two items are now available for a limited time at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.

In addition to the returning menu items, participating restaurants are also offering a selection of holiday gifts and merchandise, including holiday ornaments, bottled sauces and seasonal gift cards. These are only available while supplies last.

Riverview Lodge Donates Shoes

Riverview’s DeSoto Masonic Lodge’s Order of the Eastern Star Chapter celebrated the conclusion of an annual children’s shoe drive. For the past three years, DeSoto’s chapter has conducted the shoe drive with over 650 pairs being donated, and even with lodge activities at an extremely low level this year, it still managed to meet a goal of 100 pairs of shoes.

The shoes were donated to the Mary and Martha House in Ruskin and the Homeless Education Project Heart program in Manatee County. The Mary and Martha House provides emergency and transitional housing and support services to homeless women, victims of domestic violence and their children, the Project Heart program provides students living in housing transition with support and resources to enroll in, attend and succeed in school.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Continues To Meet Via Zoom

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club continues to meet via Zoom. Recent meetings have included a presentation by Frank A. Cassell, a historian, author and president and professor emeritus of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. He discussed his book, Suncoast Empire: Bertha Honore Palmer, Her Family, and the Rise of Sarasota, 1910-1982.

Twenty-two participants plus a guest attended the Zoom presentation. The Wednesday, January 13, 2021 program will be the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Yearly Longevity Membership Awards, which the club hopes to hold in person.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club presentations are open to members and its guests on the second Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Visit www.apollobeachwomensclub.com for more information or contact Liz Pederson at kenlizpedersen@msn.com for membership details.

SouthShore Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Halloween Tournament

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce hosted a spooktacular Halloween golf tournament. The players dressed in costumes and were treated to many spooky goodies throughout the day.

First place and bragging rights was won by the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop team and the best costume award went to the Fringe Benefits Salon team, aka Team Minnie Mouse.