By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

Psalm 5:3 (AMP)

In the morning, O Lord, You will hear my voice; In the morning I will prepare [a prayer and a sacrifice] for You and watch and wait [for You to speak to my heart].

David shows us one of the keys to his success and connection to God: he sets the course for his life through his prayers. God was so pleased with David’s model that He testified about it in Acts 13:22.

Acts 13:22 (AMP)

And when He had removed him, He raised up David to be their king: of him He testified and said, ‘I have found David the son of Jesse, a man after My own heart [conforming to My will and purposes], who will do all My will.’

Imagine God bragging about your heart towards Him. If you know the history of this verse, God is talking about anointing a new king based on their heart towards Him. Saul, the old king, lost trust in God; however, David still believed. This shows us how important it is for us to develop this relationship. People often feel that the sacrifice of spending time with God will not pay any dividends, but this verse shows different.

If God spoke about you, what do you think He would say?

There is something special about starting your day in prayer. I know for me it sets the course for my day. Before my feet hit the floor to begin the day, I cover myself in prayer. God delights in hearing your voice daily.

Do you want to hear God’s voice every day? What steps have you taken thus far?

The verse says, “prepare for prayer and sacrifice.” On a daily basis, I prepare a list of scriptures that I want to meditate on. I recite His Word back to Him for I know there is “power in His words.” Isaiah 55:11 (AMP) states, “So will My word be which goes out of My mouth; It will not return to Me void (useless, without result).” Prayer will be a sacrifice of your time and energy, but it will pay huge benefits in your life.

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, Page 109.