Whether a bride and groom’s wedding plans include a large outdoor wedding or an intimate at-home affair, their special day wouldn’t be complete without one key player—the wedding officiant.

Mimi Giordano, owner of It’s Official Wedding Officiant Services, helps couples bring their love story to life by writing a personalized ceremony that reflects who they are as individuals and who they will be as a couple.

“I weave your love story into your ceremony, not only for you to cherish but for your family and friends to enjoy,” said Giordano, who has been uniting couples for more than 22 years.

She specializes in all types of ceremonies, including elopements, interfaith, religion-specific, nondenominational, civil union and renewal of vows.

Giordano’s ceremonies aren’t cookie-cutter; no two ceremonies are identical. She and her team work closely with the couple to plan a meaningful ceremony.

The bride and groom separately answer fact sheets about how their love story began, allowing for Giordano to weave these stories into the ceremony along with other pieces to create a narrative that resonates on a personal level with the couple and the guests.

If the bride or groom bring children to the marriage, she makes sure to make them an intricate part of the ceremony by speaking words of praise to each of them, instilling the idea that they are uniting not only as a couple, but as a family.

“The bride and groom can see their story differently, so I like to get both sides of the story,” said Giordano.

One couple completed the bio sheet and the bride told me they met at a bonfire at the YMCA. The groom said they met in the woods behind the YMCA.

“You can see why I need both sides of the story,” she joked.

Bride Alexandra Karones Seigler knew shortly after meeting Giordano that she would be the perfect officiant for her ceremony.

“She met us over coffee and doughnuts at a local doughnut shop and we didn’t feel rushed,” said Seigler. “She was completely genuine and took the time to really get to know us.”

Giordano kept her involved in the entire process of writing the ceremony but also added professional touches to everything. The result was an unforgettable ceremony.

“She made us feel like she had known us our entire lives,” she said. “She was absolutely fantastic.”

Giordano said that with more brides and grooms choosing a private and intimate ceremony because of COVID-19, it has put the focus back on the ceremony itself.

“It is the reason why you’re having the party, after all,” she said.

For more information about It’s Official Wedding Officiant Services, visit www.itsofficialweddings.com or call 545-8128.