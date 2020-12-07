With more than 1,350 miles of coastline, warm weather and the only living coral reef in the continental United States, Florida is the perfect place to dive beneath gulf or ocean waters for views that can only be described as magical.

Trilogy Dive Center Owner Mike Massaro described diving as an escape from the demands and pressures of life.

“Every time I go diving, whatever stress I’m feeling evaporates when I get underwater,” he said. “That’s the magic of scuba diving.”

In addition to being a stress reliever, he said diving is an opportunity to see things most people only see in pictures or videos. “It’s the chance to explore a world we’re not used to being in, a world full of marine life, historic shipwrecks and more.”

Whether scuba diving is something on a family member’s Christmas wish list or your own personal bucket list, Massaro can make those dreams a reality. The Trilogy Dive Center team offers certification for recreational, technical, scientific and public safety divers.

The certification process includes completing a Scuba Diving International (SDI) online scuba course, completing in-water skill development training in the safety of a swimming pool or a similarly confined body of water under the supervision of an instructor and, finally, applying the skills learned in the required number of open-water training dives with an instructor.

Trilogy Dive Center provides all the equipment, including masks, fins and snorkels, so nothing needs to be purchased prior to class.

Trilogy Dive Center has partnered with Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) to offer scuba certification and a scuba club for BSAC members. Scuba camps are scheduled for spring/summer in 2021 at BSAC. Scuba camps are weeklong adventures for those 10 to 17 years old and include scuba certification.

Trilogy provides scuba certification courses for groups and also private courses. In addition to scuba certification, Trilogy Dive Center is a Divers Alert Network (DAN) training center that offers emergency dive medicine training.

Trilogy Staff Instructors are experienced paramedics and Diving Medical Technicians. Its retail center provides divers access to equipment from brands including Atomic, Zeagle, OTS and Spare Air.

“We train fire departments and law enforcement officers to dive,” said Massaro. “Let us teach your family how to safely navigate the underwater world.”

Contact Trilogy Dive Center at 425-3500 to sign up for a certification class today or visit www.trilogyscuba.com for more information.