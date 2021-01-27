The Agape Moms group is a network of local moms who are seeking after faith and fellowship as they navigate motherhood together. It’s a safe place for moms to seek encouragement from other local moms for support and inspiration.

Jessica Hundley is the Tampa Bay area director and leader of Agape Moms Valrico. Hundley has a special passion for connecting with other moms who may be struggling with their own motherhood journey.

“Agape Moms means so much to me,” said Hundley. “We are a community of moms who support each other through the ups and downs of life, always pointing each other back to Jesus. Our name, ‘Agape,’ comes from Agape love, God’s unconditional love for us and the unconditional love we can have for each other in Jesus.”

The group was launched nearly five years ago and has never stopped meeting. According to Hundley, it has been a balancing act trying to meet safely during COVID-19 while still providing the community and support system that so many moms need.

“For a while, we switched to strictly virtual meetings,” said Hundley. “And then we did parking lot meetups, before gradually shifting back to our regular in person meetings.”

Currently, there are more than 175 moms who are part of Agape Moms’ Facebook page, and more than 50 moms who attend one of the meetings on any given week.

All meetings are free and all moms are welcome. The group uses the hashtag #bringyourmess.

“It’s OK if you have spit up on your shirt and you haven’t slept or washed your hair, or if your toddler is screaming,” said Hundley. “Come as you are. We keep it real. We have all been there.”

There is no signup to attend, but moms are encouraged to join the Agape Moms Tampa Bay Facebook page so they can see the events and keep updated on meeting times and locations.

Regular meetings will be every Thursday at The Chapel at FishHawk located at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia at 9:30 a.m., with childcare provided. There is another meeting held on Thursday evenings at 8 p.m. (child-free) at Panera, located at 3490 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. There is plenty of space and extra hand sanitizer and masks are available. Zoom meetings are held on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for those not ready to meet in person.

For more information, visit www.AgapeMoms.online or follow the Facebook page. You can email for more information at AgapeMomsTampaBay@gmail.com.