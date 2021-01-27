As we enter February, you can’t help but notice the store shelves are bursting with chocolate candy heart boxes, cute teddy bears and everything red and pink. Bouquets of roses are sold on street corners, bakeries are filled with heart-sprinkled cupcakes and “I love you” balloons are everywhere. Yes, love is in the air. And quite honestly, we need to focus on more love right now. Love your neighbor. Love your coworkers. Love your customers. Love the unlovable.

Where to start? If you’re like me, the best place to start practicing love is in your own home and your own relationship. Almost all relationships have room for improvement. Simple acts of love and kindness can go a long way with your partner. We can read countless books and listen to endless sermons about how to love like God, but we need to put it into practice. May God pour out his blessings on your relationship and may love overflow in your home.

“Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers a multitude of sins,” – 1 Peter 4:8.



I Will Love You Forever

By Thomas Nelson

Give a gift of love to the one you adore. Inside this beautiful book are practical and proven ways to enrich your marriage together. Meaningful Scripture verses and thoughtful reflections cover 12 facets of married love. This faith-based book comes with a red satin ribbon marker, complete with heart charm. It’s a tangible token of your commitment to each other and to your relationship as husband and wife.



Happy Habits for Every Couple: 21 Days to a Better Relationship

By Roger Lipp, Kathi Lipp

Can you improve your relationship in just 21 days? This entertaining and faith-based book will show you fun and practical ways to improve your marriage by putting love and laughter back into it. Follow this 21-day plan and get the boost you need to bring you closer together.



The Marriage Builder: Creating True Oneness to Transform Your Marriage

By Larry Crabb

In The Marriage Builder, readers will learn that the deepest needs of human personality—security and significance—can only be partially be satisfied by a marriage partner. We need a spiritual faith and trust in God to guide us through difficult times. A discussion guide for couples allows readers to dig into the book and apply it to their own lives and marriages.



101 Ways to Build a Stronger, More Exciting Marriage

By H. Norman Wright

Written by a Christian marriage counselor, this book draws on years of counseling couples to provide insightful conversation starters. Readers will find innovative ideas to spark creativity, observations on romance to encourage intimacy, topics to strengthen your relationship, conversation starters to enhance communication and nonthreatening openings for sensitive topics.