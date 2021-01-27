Phoenix House Florida (PHFL) is a local nonprofit organization that has been serving the Tampa Bay area for 30 years. It delivers the highest quality of care with professionalism and respect. It prides itself on providing outstanding and accessible treatment to adults and teens.

Like most healthcare companies, Phoenix House Florida faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remained dedicated to our mission of healing individuals, families and communities challenged by substance use disorders and related mental health conditions,” said PHFL’s Chief Operating Officer, Dayle vanderWerff. “We were faced with halting admissions for a short time so that we could shift our focus and take proactive steps to ensure the safety of our patients and staff by following all established CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Then we went above and beyond to take measures necessary in both of our programs to follow all of the proper CDC and Department of Health policies in protecting the health and safety of patients, families and staff, including PPE, social distancing, COVID screening and regular professional cleaning of spaces.”

PHFL also moved to a telehealth platform to help its clients.

“We have been able to shift to telehealth as appropriate and available in our adult and adolescent outpatient program in Brandon,” vanderWerff said. “We are offering in-person assessments at Brandon and are fully open for admissions at our residential program in Citra. We follow a quarantine protocol upon admission to residential to ensure the utmost safety of our patients and staff.”

PHFL wants the community to know that it is here to help during these challenging times.

“We have been up and down in our need for services with the challenges of the pandemic, but have remained consistent in our dedication to serving all we are able to during these difficult times,” vanderWerff said. “PHFL is excited for 2021 and beyond to be able to move past the pandemic and be here in our community for years to come to provide the much-needed substance use treatment services that are still such a huge and growing concern across the state of Florida.”

If you would like to learn more about Phoenix House Florida and the services it offers, visit www.phoenixfl.org or call 881-1000. PHFL is located at 510 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 301 in Brandon.