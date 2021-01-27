Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 26, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner.
Since January 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 36 new cases; Ruskin and Valrico each having 20 new cases; Wimauma having 17 new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having eight new cases; Dover having five new cases; and Apollo Beach having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 25, 2021: 7,316 cases
Riverview, January 26, 2021: 7,357↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 25, 2021: 5,548 cases
Brandon, January 26, 2021: 5,584↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 25, 2021: 2,687 cases
Ruskin, January 26, 2021: 2,707↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 25, 2021: 1,814 cases
Wimauma, January 26, 2021: 1,831↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 25, 2021: 3,241 cases
Valrico, January 26, 2021: 3,261↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 25, 2021: 1,161 cases
Sun City Center, January 26, 2021: 1,169↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 25, 2021: 1,085 cases
Apollo Beach, January 26, 2021: 1,088↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 25, 2021: 1,514 cases
Seffner, January 26, 2021: 1,514, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 25, 2021: 1,144 cases
Gibsonton, January 26, 2021: 1,152↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 25, 2021: 1,294 cases
Lithia, January 26, 2021: 1,302↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 25, 2021: 1,105 cases
Dover, January 26, 2021: 1,110↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 25, 2021: 27,825
January 26, 2021: 27,991
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 25, 2021: 96,473
January 26, 2021: 96,988
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 25, 2021: 1,627,830
January 26, 2021: 1,637,296
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 25, 2021: 1,250
January 26, 2021: 1,258
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 25, 2021: 25,446
January 26, 2021: 25,673
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)