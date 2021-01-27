Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 26, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner.

Since January 25, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (41 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 36 new cases; Ruskin and Valrico each having 20 new cases; Wimauma having 17 new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having eight new cases; Dover having five new cases; and Apollo Beach having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 25, 2021: 7,316 cases

Riverview, January 26, 2021: 7,357↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 25, 2021: 5,548 cases

Brandon, January 26, 2021: 5,584↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 25, 2021: 2,687 cases

Ruskin, January 26, 2021: 2,707↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 25, 2021: 1,814 cases

Wimauma, January 26, 2021: 1,831↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 25, 2021: 3,241 cases

Valrico, January 26, 2021: 3,261↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 25, 2021: 1,161 cases

Sun City Center, January 26, 2021: 1,169↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 25, 2021: 1,085 cases

Apollo Beach, January 26, 2021: 1,088↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 25, 2021: 1,514 cases

Seffner, January 26, 2021: 1,514, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 25, 2021: 1,144 cases

Gibsonton, January 26, 2021: 1,152↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 25, 2021: 1,294 cases

Lithia, January 26, 2021: 1,302↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 25, 2021: 1,105 cases

Dover, January 26, 2021: 1,110↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 25, 2021: 27,825

January 26, 2021: 27,991

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 25, 2021: 96,473

January 26, 2021: 96,988

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 25, 2021: 1,627,830

January 26, 2021: 1,637,296

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 25, 2021: 1,250

January 26, 2021: 1,258

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 25, 2021: 25,446

January 26, 2021: 25,673

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)