The recent COVID-19 pandemic with its time at home and stress eating may have caused some people to put on some extra pounds known as the COVID-15 and allowed others more time to focus on their health.

“We had the best fall-winter season we’ve ever had,” said Medi-Weightloss of Lutz Owner Gerri Willett. “Our best time for new clients is now through April. Last year at this time wasn’t that great.”

Because of the pandemic, Medi-Weightloss now offers telemedicine sessions. “Even with offering telemedicine sessions, some of our clients still like to come in for their session,” Willett said. “I feel our clients have felt very comfortable with everything we’ve done to ensure their safety.”

Medi-Weightloss was developed by physicians, registered dietitians and health professionals in the area of weight loss to help its clients control their calories and carbohydrate intake while eating the optimum amount of protein to preserve muscle mass.

The Medi-Weightloss Program is evidence-based to result in a successful lifestyle change. When administering the treatment, Medi-Weightloss healthcare providers take each patient’s unique health profile into account, which is what makes them a program that works for their clients.

“Our amazing success over the past 16 years is due in large part to our clients entrusting us with their care and the care of their friends and family. We are extremely proud and thankful that more than half of new patients are based on referrals,” said Medi-Weightloss Founder Edward Kaloust.

The program is based on weekly visits where patients get a body composition analysis and a complete medical exam, including blood panel and EKG.

“We educate our patients about nutrition and fitness,” Willet said. “We are a physician-supervised weight loss program where we offer a balance of education, appetite management and exercise activity to lose weight. We teach our clients strategies to keep weight off using real food. This is not a quick fix, our program is a lifestyle change.”

Both Medi-Weightloss locations in Brandon and in Lutz have been a part of the Tampa community for 16 years.

“We are extremely proud to serve our community for 16 years,” Willet said. “We want to let the community know we are here for them even during the pandemic.”

If you would like to learn more about the Medi-Weightloss Program, visit www.mediweightloss.com or call the Brandon office at 654-1110. The Brandon office is located at 203 W. Bloomingdale Ave.