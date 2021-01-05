Who would have thought a year ago we could have anticipated that within two months, our world would be shaken by a global pandemic the likes of which we have never seen? As COVID-19 precautions and regulations were put into place, we, the Osprey Observer and our partner publication, Christian Voice Monthly, are both essential businesses as a media outlet, would need to pivot our business model and react to the new quarantine restrictions.

Fortunately, as a locally owned business for more than 19 years with an incredible team, we made adjustments and sent our team home to work remotely, we continue to do our staff and sales meetings via our new best friend Zoom, we do digital newspaper proofs rather than printed versions and we’ve streamlined our processes to be more efficient.

Luckily, due to the skill level and experience of our team, we haven’t missed a single deadline or edition all year. As our small businesses recover from the effects of 12 weeks of closure and continued new precautionary measures, we are right beside them to support them. We also added a ‘Living In COVID’ section where we highlight stories of hope.

And, again this holiday season, we did our annual ‘Our Favorite Things Holiday Sweepstakes’ with prizes from over 28 local businesses, and boy, did that put us in the holiday spirit! Congratulations to all of the winners and thank you to the businesses who supported us in this campaign and throughout the year. The Osprey Observer is one hundred percent supported by local advertising and readers like you.

This month, we also celebrate an important Christian Voice Monthly milestone as we enter our 25th year of publishing local Christian news in our community. We are proud to have such support from our community churches and Christian businesses and readers.

The Christian Voice, published by Matt and Tammy Seifter, was purchased by the Osprey Observer in 2009 and expanded with additional color pages and expanded distribution.

We are proud of the stories and features covered in the Christian Voice and are proud to be part of the community.

Please reach out to me anytime with suggestions, tips, story ideas or just general comments.

Yours In Service,

Marie Gilmore

Managing Editor, Publisher