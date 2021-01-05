The Christian Michael Hernandez Foundation (CMHF) is hosting its inaugural ‘Chase for Good’ 5K race on Saturday, March 6 beginning at 8 a.m. This is a family-friendly fun run/walk to benefit CMHF, which in-turn will use the proceeds to benefit other charities. Lindsay Hernandez, founder of CMHF, is excited about the event and how it will benefit the community.

“Our intention is to be able to use the funds to help meet the various needs of our community and worldwide,” said Hernandez. “Proceeds will also be used to partner with local and global organizations to help provide resources to those in need. We have chosen Operation Lotus as one beneficiary of a portion of these proceeds.”

CMHF, named after Hernandez’s son, was formed to be a light in this world through the provision of unconditional kindness, impacting the lives and circumstances of others one good deed at a time. Hernandez continues to celebrate the life and memory of her son, Christian, whose time on Earth may have been cut short, but whose mighty impact is helping to make the world a better place.

“Each year in February, in honor of Christian’s birthday, we host our annual ‘Kindness for Christian Day,’ which is meant to invite people everywhere to participate in purposeful acts of kindness however, wherever and for whomever they can,” said Hernandez. “For Christian’s fifth birthday, we prayed over doing something more and decided a 5K for his fifth birthday would be the perfect way to celebrate. It is our hope that members of our community and anyone interested in a family-friendly fun run/walk will register and enjoy a day of fellowship and togetherness knowing that their participation will help us to keep the good going. This is our largest initiative to date and we are beyond hopeful for a great outcome.”

Registration is open now through Wednesday, March 4. The cost is $30 to participate in person or $35 to participate virtually. The race is taking place on Saturday, March 6 at 8 a.m. at Gadsden Park, located at 6901 S. MacDill Ave. in Tampa. A free kids race will begin at 9:15 a.m. with an awards ceremony immediately following the race.

For registration or more information or to learn how to be a volunteer, sponsor or donate to the Christian Michael Hernandez Foundation, visit www.christianmichaelhernandez.org. The Chase for Good 5K link can be found on the home page.