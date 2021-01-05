I think I can safely say that most of us are going to be glad to put 2020 behind us. What started out last New Year’s Eve with the hope of a new decade ended up an unprecedented, difficult year worldwide. Now we have the opportunity again to look to a new year with a new mindset of hope.

Cautiously, we wonder if this year will be better, yet, realistically, we know that nothing ‘magical’ happens when the clock hits midnight, but we can use the New Year as a reset button on our spiritual outlook, our physical self and our emotional well-being. We cannot rewrite 2020, but we can try to move forward in 2021 with a renewed hope in Christ.

As Christians, we should immerse ourselves in His word daily. Pick a yearly devotional and commit to it either individually, as a couple or as a family unit. Find comfort in a God who is present, even when there are days it may not feel that way.

One of my favorite verses this year comes from Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not into your own understanding. In all your ways follow Him and He will direct your paths.” God bless us all in 2021.



Daily Guideposts 2021: A Spirit-Lifting Devotional

By Guideposts

This devotional book offers readers a full year’s worth of devotions penned by 50 writers from the Guideposts staff. Based on the theme ‘Faithful in Prayer’ and drawn from Romans 12:12, each meditation shares a story of how God speaks to us through our daily lives. A ‘Digging Deeper’ section provides additional Scripture references for those who wish to dive further into God’s word.



Kitchen Table Devotions: Worshipping God from A-Z as a Family

By Sergey Sologub

Experience the joy of worshipping God as a family. This 26-day devotional is a thoughtful but simple way for parents to creatively teach their children about the characteristics of the Lord. These devotions follow the letters of the alphabet, so children of all ages can engage with the story, Scripture and prayer of each devotion. Parents will feel empowered and learn practical guidance for how to make this special time part of their family’s consistent rhythm of life. So gather around the kitchen table and delight in the beauty of worshipping the Lord together.



The Whole Story for the Whole Family: A Year of Jesus-Centered Family Devotions

By Michael Kelley

Curious young ones are eager to learn about God. Launch them on a fruitful, lifelong spiritual journey with this family-friendly devotional. Offering a year’s worth of daily object lessons, easily digestible Scripture selections and simple discussion questions, this devotional book helps parents and kids view the Bible as one whole story with Christ at the center.



Long Story Short: Ten-Minute Devotions to Draw Your Family to God – Slightly Imperfect

By Marty Machowski

As a parent, you know it’s important to pass the Gospel story on to your children, yet we live in a busy world filled with distractions. This faith-based family devotional book will help you pass on biblical truth in just 10 minutes a day, five times a week through fun, devotional readings and activities. Long Story Short is suitable for children from preschool to high school.