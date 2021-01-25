Edited by Jenny Bennett

Magruder Agency Celebrates 31 Years

The Magruder Agency was established in 1989 by Patricia Magruder and has grown because it pays attention to the needs of each client. It is too easy to find yourself with a generic insurance policy that doesn’t truly fit your specific situation.

The Magruder Agency takes the time to sit with each of its policyholders and new clients to take the time to learn about their coverage needs, budget limitations and policy types that they are interested in. Each client leaves with the best quality coverage to meet each of their needs and requirements.

Over the years, the Magruder Agency has received many community awards, including Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Excellence in Marketing from the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, and Woman of the Year from the American Business Women’s Association.

The Magruder Agency is located at 655 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon and is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Patricia Magruder can be reached on 654-3100 or by email at patricia@magruderagency.com. For more information, visit www.magruderagency.com.

Daylight Concepts Can Brighten Your Home

Daylight Concepts is a specialized group of professionals that helps increase the comfort of your home. Have you ever walked into a room in the middle of the day and had to turn your lights on? That’s exactly the type of problem that it can solve in just a couple of hours.

With tubular skylights, it brings natural daylight to kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, staircases, you name it. In over 14 years in business, it’s brightened thousands of homes. If you want a personalized experience, unique design and the best quality of products and services, it is the right contractor for you.

Daylight Concepts is based in Tampa. For more information, visit www.daylightconcepts.com or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/solatubeflorida/.

Interactive Children’s Science Center Now Open In Brandon

Galactic Playgrounds, an 8,500 sq. ft. interactive science center for children at 1041 W. Brandon Blvd. recently opened.

Owner Greg Mendolia described it as “a science center for all ages. We offer hands-on excitement with exhibits powered by children, so they get exercise, S.T.E.A.M learning and fun all at once.”

The large variety of interactive science exhibits demonstrate magnetism, hydro forces, electric power, kinetic energy, static generators and gas plasma effects. Other exhibits include astronomy videos on a 14-foot-tall, planetarium-like screens and painting on Buddha Boards.

The 8,500 sq. ft. space allows for easy social distancing and the center is equipped with a special new HVAC with five times more outside air.

Galactic Playgrounds is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.galacticplaygrounds.com or call 315-9478. Visit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Galactic-Playgrounds-185653645411415/.

Preservation 1st Financial Group Celebrating 16 Years In Business

Father and son team Michael and Christian Beiter are celebrating 16 years of their insurance and financial planning business, Preservation 1st Financial Group.

Preservation 1st Financial Group serves all your financial planning and insurance needs, including retirement planning, estate planning, life insurance, Medicare coverage, college planning and more. Its mission is to partner with their clients and their families in their pursuit of their financial goals.

Preservation 1st Financial Group is located at 912 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon and can be contacted at 627-0872; it is currently providing virtual appointments. For more information, visit www.preservation1st.com.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility Awarded Best Of Senior Living Award

The SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living 2021 Awards, in partnership with A Place for Mom, recognizes senior living and home care providers who receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families and visitors. This exclusive designation is awarded to less than 3 percent of providers nationwide.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility in Riverview was just awarded this for the third consecutive year. Dorothy Cares offers assisted living 24/7, respite care and adult day care in smaller, home-like settings which many prefer for more of that one-to-one care.

It offers assistance with activities of daily living, three meals along with two snacks per day, housekeeping, laundry, help setting up transportation to doctor appointments, medication supervision, exercise and social programs and more.

It is the perfect facility for a loved one who is not ready for a nursing home or a large assisted living facility and still wants to feel independent in a place that they can call home.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility has two homes in the Riverview area. For more information, visit www.dorothycaresalf.com, email dorothycaresalf@gmail.com or call 862-8871.

Kemp Design Services Open For Graphic And Internet Services

Kevin and Barbara Kemp recently opened Kemp Design Services to help meet clients’ graphic design and internet needs. It is a small, family-owned business that prides itself on creating superior graphics and excellent customer service.

“We seek to understand the needs of our clients and make it our mission to provide them with marketing that works. We are committed to serving our community and clients,” said Kevin.

Services offered by Kemp Design Services include website design, logo design, print advertising design, search engine optimization and social media management and training.

Kemp Design Services is located at 18921 Boyette Rd. in Lithia and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.KempDesignServices.com or www.facebook.com/KempDesign/. You can also follow it on Twitter @KempDesignServ or call 655-9200.

Local Eye Doctor Fulfills Community Need With 3D Printing

Dr. Branning Hollis, co-owner of Southern Eye Care Associates in Valrico, specializes in specialty contact lens fittings, one being the scleral lens, which is very helpful for people with keratoconus and dry eye syndrome.

Dr. Hollis’ goal was to make something to aid in scleral lens insertion for his patients without the high cost. Dr. Hollis, father of two boys, works with his wife and co-owner, Dr. Mona Kardani, splitting their time in the office and homeschooling.

Resident Natacha Thorte mentioned that the See-Green product she had purchased online to aid in scleral lens insertion was not working properly. Dr. Hollis went home and made (with his 3D printer) Thorte a scleral lens insertion kit he affectionately named the Hollis Scleral Stand. Thorte came in the following Saturday for a new lens and was given the Hollis Scleral Stand. She is now able to use this product without having to worry about it not working properly.

Dr. Hollis plans to share the production particulars for the scleral lens insertion stand online for others to duplicate.

Southern Eye Care Associates is located at 3307 Lithia Pinecrest Rd and can be reached at 654-0220. For more information, visit https://visionsource-valrico.com/.

Local Odor Removal Company Eyes Expansion

Local realtor and entrepreneur Sherri Southwell is a woman on a mission. She not only sells homes but rids them of odors as well.

Using a proven removal process, which is both economical and nondestructive, customers’ homes and/or businesses are treated to eliminate odors resulting from pets, smoke, cooking, mold and mildew in addition to sanitizing AC ductwork and killing bacteria and viruses.

While her business primarily caters to real estate agents, property managers and real estate investors, Southwell has noted that homeowners are also discovering the benefits of ozone. As a result of increased demand for odor removal and home sanitization services, Accurate Ozone Solutions of the Gulf Coast, based in Apollo Beach, is seeking to expand its service area into the surrounding counties.

For more information on the services provided, visit www.stinkclean.com, email info@StinkClean.com or call 833-357-8465.