Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 23, 2021.
Since January 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Sun City Center (71 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 66 new cases, Valrico having 33 new cases, Ruskin having 32 new cases, Brandon having 31 new cases, Dover having 23 new cases, Wimauma having 21 new cases, Lithia having 14 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Gibsonton having nine new cases and Gibsonton having seven new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 22, 2021: 7,167 cases
Riverview, January 23, 2021: 7,233↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 22, 2021: 5,468 cases
Brandon, January 23, 2021: 5,499↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 22, 2021: 2,630 cases
Ruskin, January 23, 2021: 2,662↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 22, 2021: 1,778 cases
Wimauma, January 23, 2021: 1,799↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 22, 2021: 3,170 cases
Valrico, January 23, 2021: 3,203↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 22, 2021: 1,071 cases
Sun City Center, January 23, 2021: 1,142↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 22, 2021: 1,070 cases
Apollo Beach, January 23, 2021: 1,077↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 22, 2021: 1,488 cases
Seffner, January 23, 2021: 1,499↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 22, 2021: 1,122 cases
Gibsonton, January 23, 2021: 1,131↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 22, 2021: 1,267 cases
Lithia, January 23, 2021: 1,281↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 22, 2021: 1,077 cases
Dover, January 23, 2021: 1,100↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 22, 2021: 27,229
January 23, 2021: 27,547
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 22, 2021: 94,680
January 23, 2021: 95,529
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 22, 2021: 1,597,849
January 23, 2021: 1,609,953
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 22, 2021: 1,220
January 23, 2021: 1,233
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 22, 2021: 25,011
January 23, 2021: 25,164
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
