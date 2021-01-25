Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 23, 2021.

Since January 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Sun City Center (71 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 66 new cases, Valrico having 33 new cases, Ruskin having 32 new cases, Brandon having 31 new cases, Dover having 23 new cases, Wimauma having 21 new cases, Lithia having 14 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Gibsonton having nine new cases and Gibsonton having seven new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 22, 2021: 7,167 cases

Riverview, January 23, 2021: 7,233↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 22, 2021: 5,468 cases

Brandon, January 23, 2021: 5,499↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 22, 2021: 2,630 cases

Ruskin, January 23, 2021: 2,662↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 22, 2021: 1,778 cases

Wimauma, January 23, 2021: 1,799↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 22, 2021: 3,170 cases

Valrico, January 23, 2021: 3,203↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 22, 2021: 1,071 cases

Sun City Center, January 23, 2021: 1,142↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 22, 2021: 1,070 cases

Apollo Beach, January 23, 2021: 1,077↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 22, 2021: 1,488 cases

Seffner, January 23, 2021: 1,499↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 22, 2021: 1,122 cases

Gibsonton, January 23, 2021: 1,131↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 22, 2021: 1,267 cases

Lithia, January 23, 2021: 1,281↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 22, 2021: 1,077 cases

Dover, January 23, 2021: 1,100↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 22, 2021: 27,229

January 23, 2021: 27,547

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 22, 2021: 94,680

January 23, 2021: 95,529

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 22, 2021: 1,597,849

January 23, 2021: 1,609,953

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 22, 2021: 1,220

January 23, 2021: 1,233

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 22, 2021: 25,011

January 23, 2021: 25,164

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)