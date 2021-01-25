Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 24, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.
Since January 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (37 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases; Valrico having 22 new cases; Ruskin having 15 new cases; Lithia having nine new cases; Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases; Seffner having six new cases; and Wimauma having five new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 23, 2021: 7,233 cases
Riverview, January 24, 2021: 7,270↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 23, 2021: 5,499 cases
Brandon, January 24, 2021: 5,523↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 23, 2021: 2,662 cases
Ruskin, January 24, 2021: 2,677↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 23, 2021: 1,799 cases
Wimauma, January 24, 2021: 1,804↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 23, 2021: 3,203 cases
Valrico, January 24, 2021: 3,225↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 23, 2021: 1,142 cases
Sun City Center, January 24, 2021: 1,149↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 23, 2021: 1,077 cases
Apollo Beach, January 24, 2021: 1,084↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 23, 2021: 1,499 cases
Seffner, January 24, 2021: 1,505↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 23, 2021: 1,131 cases
Gibsonton, January 24, 2021: 1,138↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 23, 2021: 1,281 cases
Lithia, January 24, 2021: 1,290↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 23, 2021: 1,100 cases
Dover, January 24, 2021: 1,100, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 23, 2021: 27,547
January 24, 2021: 27,686
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 23, 2021: 95,529
January 24, 2021: 95,985
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 23, 2021: 1,609,953
January 24, 2021: 1,619,288
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 23, 2021: 1,233
January 24, 2021: 1,238
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 23, 2021: 25,164
January 24, 2021: 25,293
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)