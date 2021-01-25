Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 24, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since January 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (37 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 24 new cases; Valrico having 22 new cases; Ruskin having 15 new cases; Lithia having nine new cases; Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases; Seffner having six new cases; and Wimauma having five new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 23, 2021: 7,233 cases

Riverview, January 24, 2021: 7,270↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 23, 2021: 5,499 cases

Brandon, January 24, 2021: 5,523↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 23, 2021: 2,662 cases

Ruskin, January 24, 2021: 2,677↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 23, 2021: 1,799 cases

Wimauma, January 24, 2021: 1,804↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 23, 2021: 3,203 cases

Valrico, January 24, 2021: 3,225↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 23, 2021: 1,142 cases

Sun City Center, January 24, 2021: 1,149↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 23, 2021: 1,077 cases

Apollo Beach, January 24, 2021: 1,084↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 23, 2021: 1,499 cases

Seffner, January 24, 2021: 1,505↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 23, 2021: 1,131 cases

Gibsonton, January 24, 2021: 1,138↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 23, 2021: 1,281 cases

Lithia, January 24, 2021: 1,290↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 23, 2021: 1,100 cases

Dover, January 24, 2021: 1,100, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 23, 2021: 27,547

January 24, 2021: 27,686

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 23, 2021: 95,529

January 24, 2021: 95,985

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 23, 2021: 1,609,953

January 24, 2021: 1,619,288

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 23, 2021: 1,233

January 24, 2021: 1,238

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 23, 2021: 25,164

January 24, 2021: 25,293

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)