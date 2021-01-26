Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 25, 2021.
Since January 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Sun City Center having 12 new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having four new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 24, 2021: 7,270 cases
Riverview, January 25, 2021: 7,316↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 24, 2021: 5,523 cases
Brandon, January 25, 2021: 5,548↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 24, 2021: 2,677 cases
Ruskin, January 25, 2021: 2,687↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 24, 2021: 1,804 cases
Wimauma, January 25, 2021: 1,814↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 24, 2021: 3,225 cases
Valrico, January 25, 2021: 3,241↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 24, 2021: 1,149 cases
Sun City Center, January 25, 2021: 1,161↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 24, 2021: 1,084 cases
Apollo Beach, January 25, 2021: 1,085↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 24, 2021: 1,505 cases
Seffner, January 25, 2021: 1,509↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 24, 2021: 1,138 cases
Gibsonton, January 25, 2021: 1,144↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 24, 2021: 1,290 cases
Lithia, January 25, 2021: 1,294↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 24, 2021: 1,100 cases
Dover, January 25, 2021: 1,105↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 24, 2021: 27,686
January 25, 2021: 27,825
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 24, 2021: 95,985
January 25, 2021: 96,473
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 24, 2021: 1,619,288
January 25, 2021: 1,627,830
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 24, 2021: 1,238
January 25, 2021: 1,250
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 24, 2021: 25,293
January 25, 2021: 25,446
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)