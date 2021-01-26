Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 25, 2021.

Since January 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (46 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Sun City Center having 12 new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having 10 new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having four new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 24, 2021: 7,270 cases

Riverview, January 25, 2021: 7,316↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 24, 2021: 5,523 cases

Brandon, January 25, 2021: 5,548↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 24, 2021: 2,677 cases

Ruskin, January 25, 2021: 2,687↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 24, 2021: 1,804 cases

Wimauma, January 25, 2021: 1,814↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 24, 2021: 3,225 cases

Valrico, January 25, 2021: 3,241↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 24, 2021: 1,149 cases

Sun City Center, January 25, 2021: 1,161↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 24, 2021: 1,084 cases

Apollo Beach, January 25, 2021: 1,085↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 24, 2021: 1,505 cases

Seffner, January 25, 2021: 1,509↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 24, 2021: 1,138 cases

Gibsonton, January 25, 2021: 1,144↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 24, 2021: 1,290 cases

Lithia, January 25, 2021: 1,294↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 24, 2021: 1,100 cases

Dover, January 25, 2021: 1,105↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 24, 2021: 27,686

January 25, 2021: 27,825

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 24, 2021: 95,985

January 25, 2021: 96,473

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 24, 2021: 1,619,288

January 25, 2021: 1,627,830

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 24, 2021: 1,238

January 25, 2021: 1,250

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 24, 2021: 25,293

January 25, 2021: 25,446

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)