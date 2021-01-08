Edited by Jenny Bennett

Magruder Agency Celebrates 31 Years

The Magruder Agency was established in 1989 by Patricia Magruder and has grown because it pays attention to the needs of each client. It is too easy to find yourself with a generic insurance policy that doesn’t truly fit your specific situation.

The Magruder Agency takes the time to sit with each of its policyholders and new clients to take the time to learn about their coverage needs, budget limitations and policy types that they are interested in. Each client leaves with the best quality coverage to meet each of their needs and requirements.

Over the years, the Magruder Agency has received many community awards, including Woman-Owned Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Excellence in Marketing from the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, and Woman of the Year from the American Business Women’s Association.

The Magruder Agency is located at 655 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon and is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Patricia Magruder can be reached on 654-3100 or by email at patricia@magruderagency.com. For more information, visit www.magruderagency.com.

Local Eye Doctor Fulfills Community Need With 3D Printing

Dr. Branning Hollis, co-owner of Southern Eye Care Associates in Valrico, specializes in specialty contact lens fittings, one being the scleral lens, which is very helpful for people with keratoconus and dry eye syndrome.

Dr. Hollis’ goal was to make something to aid in scleral lens insertion for his patients without the high cost. Dr. Hollis, father of two boys, works with his wife and co-owner, Dr. Mona Kardani, splitting their time in the office and homeschooling.

Resident Natacha Thorte mentioned that the See-Green product she had purchased online to aid in scleral lens insertion was not working properly. Dr. Hollis went home and made (with his 3D printer) Thorte a scleral lens insertion kit he affectionately named the Hollis Scleral Stand. Thorte came in the following Saturday for a new lens and was given the Hollis Scleral Stand. She is now able to use this product without having to worry about it not working properly.

Dr. Hollis plans to share the production particulars for the scleral lens insertion stand online for others to duplicate.

Southern Eye Care Associates is located at 3307 Lithia Pinecrest Rd and can be reached at 654-0220. For more information, visit https://visionsource-valrico.com/.

T & J Painting

When Tony Friedrichsen from T & J Painting finished school, he worked in the painting industry before going to college and earning both a BA in communications and an MBA from the University of Central Missouri. He then took a job in sales before taking side jobs in painting to help support his family.

The side projects quickly evolved and he realized that there were more opportunities in running his own business with his wife versus the corporate position he had. T & J Painting was licensed in 2008 and has been in operation ever since.

T & J Painting offers residential and commercial painting, specializing in any size exterior painting projects, large or small. It is fully licensed and insured, and Friedrichsen takes an active role in all projects from start to finish and never subcontracts any work.

Friedrichsen feels that T & J Painting has been able to rise above the competition because of its pride in professionalism, its work with clients to determine exactly what they want and need and by never assuming that it knows best.

It will help with project design and layout to make sure that clients are completely satisfied to the best of their ability. Other services offered by T & J Painting include power washing, deck and dock staining/painting, barrel/Spanish tile roof painting and fluid-applied commercial roof coating systems.

To find out more, visit www.tandjpaintingfl.com or call T & J Painting at 670-8565.

Daylight Concepts Can Brighten Your Home

Daylight Concepts is a specialized group of professionals that helps increase the comfort of your home. Have you ever walked into a room in the middle of the day and had to turn your lights on? That’s exactly the type of problem that it can solve in just a couple of hours.

With tubular skylights, it brings natural daylight to kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, staircases, you name it. In over 14 years in business, it’s brightened thousands of homes. If you want a personalized experience, unique design and the best quality of products and services, it is the right contractor for you.

Daylight Concepts is based in Tampa. For more information, visit www.daylightconcepts.com or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/solatubeflorida/.

Preservation 1st Financial Group Celebrating 16 Years In Business

Father and son team Michael and Christian Beiter are celebrating 16 years of their insurance and financial planning business, Preservation 1st Financial Group.

Preservation 1st Financial Group serves all your financial planning and insurance needs, including retirement planning, estate planning, life insurance, Medicare coverage, college planning and more. Its mission is to partner with their clients and their families in their pursuit of their financial goals.

Preservation 1st Financial Group is located at 912 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon and can be contacted at 627-0872; it is currently providing virtual appointments. For more information, visit www.preservation1st.com.

St. Joseph’s Named As One Of The Nation’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals

St. Joseph’s Hospital was recently named as one of the nation’s top performing hospitals by Fortune and IBM® Watson Health®. The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights leading short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients.

The study is designed to identify impartial, actionable and attainable benchmarks for hospital and clinical leaders as they work to raise their own organizations’ standards of performance in cardiac care.

“The fact that we are the only hospital in Hillsborough County to receive this award, and that this is our third time on this list, underscores how we strive to provide extraordinary care for our community,” said hospital President Kimberly Guy. “St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Heart Institute is one of the most advanced and comprehensive centers for cardiovascular care in Florida. We combine our expertise with compassionate care and are at the forefront of the latest research and new techniques in heart care.”

Kemp Design Services Open For Graphic And Internet Services

Kevin and Barbara Kemp recently opened Kemp Design Services to help meet clients’ graphic design and internet needs. It is a small, family-owned business that prides itself on creating superior graphics and excellent customer service.

“We seek to understand the needs of our clients and make it our mission to provide them with marketing that works. We are committed to serving our community and clients,” said Kevin.

Services offered by Kemp Design Services include website design, logo design, print advertising design, search engine optimization and social media management and training.

Kemp Design Services is located at 18921 Boyette Rd. in Lithia and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.KempDesignServices.com or www.facebook.com/KempDesign/. You can also follow it on Twitter @KempDesignServ or call 655-9200.

Valrico Business Owner Creates Products That Kill COVID-19

Don Bethel, owner of DnB Products, offers a line of products that have proven effective against COVID-19. As part of its Germ Shield product line, DnB Products recently introduced the Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger.

The Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger is a single-use aerosol can that dispenses a light mist of disinfectant into the air which spreads through the space and onto surfaces, effectively disinfecting the entire area. The air and surfaces are left clean and deodorized.

The Germ Shield line of products kill 99.9 percent of germs and were developed for use in industries such as healthcare, education and public transportation. They are currently being used by the Tampa Police Department and the City of Tampa.

For more information about the Germ Shield Disinfectant Fogger, visit https://dnbproductsinc.com/.

Desarden Accounting Services, Inc

Do you need help with payroll? Or are you looking to achieve your financial goals without being exposed to unreasonable risk? Desarden Accounting Services, Inc has the necessary assistance you need.

For over 16 years, Desarden Accounting Services has provided reliable support for the following accounting services; bookkeeping, payroll, notary, power of attorney, IRS representation, audits, tax returns and more.

Desarden Accounting Services dedicates its time to help clients by providing the right information and knows that finance is a sensitive subject, so it will make sure to create an environment built on honesty and trust where you will feel respected and secured.

For more information, visit riverviewaccountingservices.com, email desardenservices@gmail.com or call 786 234-8260.

Adam Bantner Is Designated AV Preeminent By Peers

Adam Bantner, a criminal defense and personal injury attorney with Valrico Law Group, has been designated as an AV Preeminent lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell. This adds to the growing list of recognitions for Bantner.

He has been board certified by the Florida Bar in Criminal Trial Law since 2016, has been on the Super Lawyers Rising Star list over multiple years and was recognized by Florida Trend as one of Florida’s Legal Elite in 2020.

AV Preeminent is the highest peer rating standard and is given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills and ethical standards.

Valrico Law Group is situated at 3626 Erindale Dr. in Valrico. Bantner can be reached at 397-3965, or you can go to www.ValricoLawGroup.com to learn more about his and Valrico Law Group’s practices.