Lisa Hast grew up in the Apollo Beach and Ruskin area and has been a Southern Hillsborough County resident her whole life.

“I was here when there were only a few homes in Apollo Beach and Ruskin was mostly farmland,” Hast said. “I am married to my husband Jason, and we have three grown children. Branden McCorkle is a charter boat captain, my middle son Cameron Hast is a plumber and my baby girl Torie McCorkle works as an agent at Iron Rock Insurance. We have a 2-year-old grandson named Carter. Jason and I live in the big town of Balm.”

Hast is the owner of her family-owned and operated insurance company, Iron Rock Insurance in Apollo Beach.

Iron Rock Insurance is a new company.

“We opened shop in June of 2020,” Hast said. “I was with a family business for 37 years and the time had come for me to do something different. Jason and I were all over the board with it, from selling our home and moving to Podunk, GA to going corporate America. The opportunity arose to open Iron Rock and we took it.”

Iron Rock Insurance primarily focuses on personal lines insurance.

“Houses, cars, boats, flood, golf cart, recreational vehicles, we are blessed that we have some of the best players in insurance carriers,” Hast said. “We are able to make comparisons to current coverage, shop around a customer’s current coverage to see if we can find a better policy with equal or better coverage for a similar or better price.”

If you ask Hast what makes her business different from other insurance companies in the area, she will tell you that her business is community-focused.

“We are different in the fact that as a family business we have history in the area,” Hast said. “Our office decor is all old school Apollo Beach photos and memorabilia. I know the history of the area and have been here for 50 years. I have seen this area grow and thrive. We take what we do very personally. Our customers are like family to us. I love what I do because this is my hometown. I see folks that I have known my entire life, or people I went to high school with or that my kids grew up, and what is fun too is we have my Boston Terrier Rimy as a part of the office; she comes to the office every day. Folks bring her treats or just come to love on her.”

If you would like to learn more about the services offered at Iron Rock Insurance, you can visit their website at www.ironrockins.com or call Hast at 213-9600. The office is located at 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. O in Apollo Beach.