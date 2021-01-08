Begin the new year with a bit of local entertainment at a local venue. The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin offers music, comedy and more in its Firehouse Center Stage.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is conveniently located, and the entertainment they offer is great for anyone. In addition to seeing great local talent and having some fun, you will be supporting a valuable arts nonprofit.

Chris Bredbenner, executive director for the Firehouse Cultural Center, said, “We are committed to maintaining and expanding our impact with the growth of the Center Stage Music, Theatre, Comedy and Lecture Series and to providing a place where people and organizations can come to safely connect.”

First up is the Firehouse Center Stage Comedy featuring Chris Gorges with Tiffany Barbee on Saturday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. Gorges is a high-energy comedian who has performed at the Firehouse previously.

He has been doing comedy for over 25 years in many forms. Gorges is the host of the award-winning podcast The Double Special Show on iTunes. He has opened for Dave Chapelle, Pauly Shore and Bill Bellamy. His show is high energy, honest and edgy which make for a great comedy experience.

Barbee is a sweet and quirky retired pageant kid turned national touring stand-up comedian. Barbee is a co-host of The Double Special Show comedy podcast on iTunes. She has been a featured comedian giving weekly love advice on Sirius Radio.

Next, on Saturday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m., the Firehouse Center Stage Music presents Jimmy Griswold: Fast Fingers Rocking Blues. Griswold is a New England native now living in Florida. He can regularly be found playing guitar at venues of all sizes. Griswold pays homage to any artist he covers, whether it be the warm tones of T-bone Walker and B.B. King, or the screaming sounds of Roy Buchanan, Jeff Beck and Steve Ray Vaughan. Griswold projects unparalleled energy and feeling into his guitar playing.

On Saturday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m., the Victoria Ginty Band returns to Firehouse Center Stage Music. Ginty is an award-winning recording artist and singer-songwriter. She lives locally in Apollo Beach. Her new band includes Steve Arvey on guitar, Bill Kennedy on bass, Oren Plous on keys and Brent ‘Spoons’ Winner on drums. Several members of the band will share vocals with Ginty.

Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for future members. Tickets must be booked in advance by calling 645-7651 or online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.