In 2020, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) rediscovered, reimagined, and celebrated the successes of the year and worked hand in hand with the community to conquer the challenges. With a new strategic plan, GRCC is here to drive economic development and community involvement, creating a vibrant and prosperous future.

Our values include Inclusion and Diversity, Integrity, Leadership, Teamwork and Fun.

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce mission is to provide a forum which enriches community diversity and inclusion while promoting and enhancing economic sustainability.

GRCC tackled COVID-19 head on with strong leadership, adaptability, and creativity. Even during uncertain times, we were able to develop many great initiatives. Here are a few numbers to recap 2020 within the GRCC:

• 119 new members.

• 34 ribbon cuttings and 17 grand openings to celebrate our businesses’ achievements and recognize the economic development in the Riverview community.

• 33 educational webinars that highlighted elected officials, members helping members, and information regarding the various financial assistance programs.

• Established the Dr. Earl Lennard Scholarship Program in partnership with the Riverview Women’s Club to provide four (4) $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school students.

2020 Achievements:

• Created the South Hillsborough Restaurants Facebook page for South Hillsborough businesses to have a forum to promote their business and residents to place good reviews and ask for recommendations. This page has 1,800 members and counting.

• As the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the community, GRCC shifted focus to virtual events to keep opportunities open for members to connect with fellow members and build stronger relationships.

• GRCC staff, board of directors, and ambassadors organized and published a video to thank all the frontline workers and medical professionals for their hard work during a global pandemic.

• Created and developed a COVID-19 Task Force to ensure safety within the GRCC and to help keep our businesses open and to keep our staff safe.

• Created and published an easily accessible specific directory listing of members who offered delivery and takeout for members to use while in quarantine.

• Reimagined our annual Taste of GRCC event by creating a Taste of GRCC Facebook group to help promote our food and beverage businesses. GRCC was able to give away over $2000 in door prizes and support 71 businesses.

• Launched a “rediscover, innovate and celebrate” tag to the GRCC logo to promote strength and adaptability within our chamber and the community.

• Developed 3 brand new events that promoted networking and relationship building for members and their businesses. These events include TurboChatter NetworkNite, Happy Hour and Munch & Mingle. CDC guidelines were put in place to keep attendees safe and healthy.

• Reimagined our annual Teaching to Excellence event and successfully supported all 28 local Riverview public and charter schools. This effort supported our local Riverview teachers and students.

• Hosted a reimagined Political Forum via Zoom with over 700 views featuring 15 candidates. These sessions helped our businesses decide which candidates were there to support their future and goals best.

• Invited Jay Handler from Membership 101 to help increase member retention

Promoted Resiliency 101: How to Protect Your Business for our sister chamber, South Tampa Chamber of Commerce

• Partnered with other chambers to offer Candidate Training in Hillsborough County.

For more information, visit www.riverviewchamber.com or call 234-5944.