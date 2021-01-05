GNC is known for vitamins and healthy supplements, but now the GNC in Bloomingdale will be offering healthy, fresh smoothies in addition to the regular products it carries.

“We are a family, locally-owned business in the heart of Brandon with more than 30 years’ service to our community,” said Co-owner Kimberly Davis. “We are proud to be a longtime GNC franchise committed to our customers’ health and well-being. With the addition of our GNC-branded Smoothie Bar, we are excited to expand our expertise in providing your family with the best health and wellness options.”

The GNC Smoothie Shop features top-quality ingredients, premium proteins and first-to-market performance smoothies.

“The GNC Smoothie Bar at the newly renovated Bloomingdale Square is truly here to help you and your family live well,” said Co-owner Todd Davis. “We are also the home of the ‘Beet Boost Slushie.’ Many of our customers have been hesitant of trying it, but once they did, they are hooked.”

The Beet Boost Slushie is a performance slushie that is great for a pre-workout or an afternoon energy boost. Some of the other performance slushies offered at the smoothie shop are the FrozeAde, which is a creamy treat perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up. The Pre-Workout Pump Up is great to get you ready to workout and the Post-Workout Recovery is perfect for muscle repair and recovery.

The Davises are also working on coming up with an immunity smoothie to help boost their customers’ immune systems to get them ready for the upcoming cold and flu season.

“It will definitely be packed with vitamin C and other fresh fruits,” Kim said. “All of our smoothies are made with fresh fruits and we offer whey or vegan protein, premium blend or grass-fed. We have skim milk or almond milk too.”

Customers can build their own smoothies as well. They pick a base from almond or skim milk, orange juice, pineapple juice or grape juice. Next, they can pick up to three fresh fruits, ranging from strawberries to mangos, and then they can add a premium protein powder or supplements.

“What makes us different from other smoothie shops is that all of our smoothies and slushies are very healthy or low-calories,” Todd said. “They are made to help you perform better and improve your health.”

The GNC Smoothie Bar will have its grand opening in early 2021, but it’s currently open for the community to come and taste the many different and healthy smoothies the Davises have to offer.

The GNC Smoothie Bar is located in the Bloomingdale Square shopping center at 967 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. The shop’s hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, contact the Davises at 643-1500.