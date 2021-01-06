Numerous three-row SUVs compete vigorously in the market, but among the standouts is the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. Sharing its design with the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia, the body-frame integral structure of this Chevrolet will boost the confidence of any driver.

It is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine putting out a healthy 310 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 266 pounds-feet of torque at 2,800 rpm. That is plenty of clout to propel this nearly 4,400-pound SUV toward its destination briskly on challenging roads.

Power routed through the crisp-shifting nine-speed auto gearbox delivers adequate performance. Standard active noise cancellation isolates occupants from road sounds and imperfections in this front-wheel or all-wheel drive ride.

Of course, it’s in the passenger/cargo department that the Traverse truly shines. Have a seat up front in the muscularly styled SUV and you will notice that the center stack offers MyLink with a 8-inch color touch screen for hands-free phone and audio.

Underneath the infotainment system are large, illuminated, climate control knobs. The instrument cluster of two-gauge binnacles hosting readings for speedometer, tachometer, water temperature, battery and fuel, as well as a driver information center, is simple but clear.

Thanks to tri-zone auto AC, the driver and all passengers can control their own individual temperature settings. The 60/40 second row folds via a lever while the 50/50 third row seat can be power-operated. That opens up 98.2 cubic feet of stowing area. Simply put, throw in a stroller, numerous pieces of luggage, backpack, ice chest, cooler, etc. into the cargo hold and the Traverse laps it all up. Lest we forget, there is a huge storage bin underneath the cargo hold.

The dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag for both rows, front center airbag, four-wheel anti-lock brakes with brake assist, antiskid system, stability and traction control, remote vehicle start, rearview camera, rear park assist, rear cross traffic and forward collision alerts, lane keep and hill start assist, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights are standard.

Go ahead and ‘Traverse’ the landscape in the Chevy crossover. There is abundant power to ensure a quick but silent and smooth ride with superb handling and cornering balance. A solid chassis and exceptional people—and cargo-hauling capabilities in this virtually full-size SUV—will serve the needs of large households quite well.