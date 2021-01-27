I love studying Scripture in various translations and commentaries, unearthing every smidgeon of application to my own life, don’t you? Digging deeper beneath the surface of the words. Sort of like a Christian Indiana Jones.

How about opening your Bible to Luke 18:35-43 and join me in excavating Jesus’ healing of a blind man? Key verse: “Your faith has made you well,” (Luke 18:43, NASB).

*This story is recorded in three of the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark and Luke.

*Jesus’ human element (according to Philippians 2:5-8, John 1:1 and Colossians 2:9, Jesus was simultaneously fully man and fully God) was likely quite emotional on this trip to Jerusalem, knowing he was about to die. He’d just tried enlightening his 12 disciples (verses 31-34)—his closest friends—but they didn’t get it. The heartache must have been staggering.

*The blind man was a professional beggar, accustomed to being ignored.

*He’d already heard about this mysterious healer, so when Jesus passed by, he hollered ceaselessly, refusing to remain invisible. How motivated am I? Do I keep praying or give up when the answer I see isn’t forthcoming right away?

*The broken man first asked for mercy, then healing. Even he knew which was most important. Do I? Especially when I’m acutely suffering?

*Jesus’ own team told the guy to shut his face (verse 39). Why would anyone not want Jesus to show mercy to someone? Were they jealous? Compassionless? Or like me, squeezed dry by a too-tight schedule?

*“Jesus stopped,” (verse 40). I LOVE this. Jesus allowed Himself to be interrupted. He wasn’t too busy, stressed or preoccupied to meet someone’s needs. Hmm. Then why am I?

*When Jesus’ true power was revealed, the man made an instant decision to follow Him, glorifying God and sharing the incredible news with everyone he saw.

The blind man not only saw the light, he saw the Christ. Whereas he had once believed about Jesus, now he believed in Jesus. And he told everyone.

Oh, that you and I might be so bold.

Prayer: Eye-Opening Lord, I, too, once was blind. But now I see. Help me act like it.