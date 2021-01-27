“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others.” For Helen Mulrennan Young, 1 Peter 4:10 is truly how she lives her life. A native of Brandon, Young’s family originally homesteaded 160 acres and both Mulrennan Rd. and the school now bears her family’s name.

She turns 98 in February, yet she continues to serve God by focusing on what she can do rather than what she cannot. Although she could not venture out into the community to read to elementary students or work with the local Kiwanis Club as she had done in the past, she knew she could still make a big difference.

Young learned to crochet as a young girl, and although she put it aside to work and raise her son, she came back to her talent in her adult life. As a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Brandon for over 20 years, her ministry grew out of blankets she had made for a baby shower here or an Afghan for a teen’s high school graduation there.

“This is my way of letting God know I’m thankful for all the things He’s done for me. God gave me this gift, and I feel He would like me to do this,” Young said, smiling as she held a pink blanket, the angel pattern becoming visible.

Every day, Young crochets for nearly five hours, the camera roll on her phone full of blankets, hats and Afghans she’s made and gifted to the community. She creates lovies for the fire department to comfort children in need on their calls and hats for people suffering from hair loss due to chemotherapy and alopecia.

There are so many people who are inspired by Young’s zest for live and devotion to service, but Young give the glory all back to God: “If I can be an inspiration, it all comes from God. I don’t take credit for anything. I feel so blessed.”

The name ‘Helen’ comes from the Greek, meaning ‘torch,’ and Helen Mulrennan Young definitely lights up the lives of everyone with whom she comes in contact.