As part of its commitment to the Tampa Bay community, Homes by WestBay has donated more than $90,000 to three local charities: A Kid’s Place of Tampa, the Florida Wildlife Corridor, and Metropolitan Ministries.

Each organization will receive approximately $32,000, a record donation amount for the Riverview-based home builder and a nearly 10 percent increase over 2019. Each year, Homes by WestBay sets aside a portion of each home sale to assist its charity partners.

“Giving back to our community is an integral part of who we are as a company,” said Willy Nunn, president and CEO of Homes by WestBay. “As the largest locally-owned, privately held homebuilder in Tampa Bay, we feel an obligation to support local organizations that are truly making a difference in the communities where we build. In this very challenging year, we’re blessed to be able to assist these nonprofits as they serve our neighbors in need and protect the environment throughout the state we call home.”

Homes by WestBay’s association with A Kid’s Place dates back to 2017. The Brandon-based organization provides a safe and nurturing residential home for foster children until they can be placed with a foster family. For the last three years, Beth Bradburn, vice president and CFO of Homes by WestBay, has served on the organization’s board of directors.

As a supporter of smart growth, Homes by WestBay has donated to the Florida Wildlife Corridor since 2018. The statewide environmental organization champions the conservation of land, water and wildlife throughout the state.

Metropolitan Ministries has been a charity partner of Homes by WestBay since 2019. The nonprofit provides food, housing, and social skills programs to homeless and at-risk individuals, families and children throughout Tampa Bay.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need for Met Min has never been greater. During the current crisis, nearly 40 percent of people seeking assistance from the organization are doing so for the first time.

For more information, visit www.HomesByWestBay.com or www.CasaFrescaHomes.com.