Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 7, 2021.
Since January 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (114 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 90 new cases, Valrico having 67 new cases, Ruskin having 31 new cases, Wimauma having 29 new cases, Seffner having 27 new cases, Lithia having 25 new cases, Sun City Center having 18 new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having 16 new cases and Gibsonton having 14 new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 6, 2021: 6,030 cases
Riverview, January 7, 2021: 6,144↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 6, 2021: 4,716 cases
Brandon, January 7, 2021: 4,806↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 6, 2021: 2,331 cases
Ruskin, January 7, 2021: 2,362↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 6, 2021: 1,567 cases
Wimauma, January 7, 2021: 1,596↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 6, 2021: 2,637 cases
Valrico, January 7, 2021: 2,704↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 6, 2021: 882 cases
Sun City Center, January 7, 2021: 900↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 6, 2021: 919 cases
Apollo Beach, January 7, 2021: 935↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 6, 2021: 1,295 cases
Seffner, January 7, 2021: 1,322↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 6, 2021: 981 cases
Gibsonton, January 7, 2021: 995↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 6, 2021: 1,057 cases
Lithia, January 7, 2021: 1,082↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 6, 2021: 956 cases
Dover, January 7, 2021: 972↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 6, 2021: 23,292
January 7, 2021: 23,739
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 6, 2021: 81,570
January 7, 2021: 82,878
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 6, 2021: 1,385,040
January 7, 2021: 1,404,374
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 6, 2021: 1,102
January 7, 2021: 1,110
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 6, 2021: 22,317
January 7, 2021: 22,481
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)