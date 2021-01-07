Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 7, 2021.

Since January 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (114 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 90 new cases, Valrico having 67 new cases, Ruskin having 31 new cases, Wimauma having 29 new cases, Seffner having 27 new cases, Lithia having 25 new cases, Sun City Center having 18 new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having 16 new cases and Gibsonton having 14 new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 6, 2021: 6,030 cases

Riverview, January 7, 2021: 6,144↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 6, 2021: 4,716 cases

Brandon, January 7, 2021: 4,806↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 6, 2021: 2,331 cases

Ruskin, January 7, 2021: 2,362↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 6, 2021: 1,567 cases

Wimauma, January 7, 2021: 1,596↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 6, 2021: 2,637 cases

Valrico, January 7, 2021: 2,704↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 6, 2021: 882 cases

Sun City Center, January 7, 2021: 900↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 6, 2021: 919 cases

Apollo Beach, January 7, 2021: 935↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 6, 2021: 1,295 cases

Seffner, January 7, 2021: 1,322↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 6, 2021: 981 cases

Gibsonton, January 7, 2021: 995↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 6, 2021: 1,057 cases

Lithia, January 7, 2021: 1,082↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 6, 2021: 956 cases

Dover, January 7, 2021: 972↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 6, 2021: 23,292

January 7, 2021: 23,739

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 6, 2021: 81,570

January 7, 2021: 82,878

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 6, 2021: 1,385,040

January 7, 2021: 1,404,374

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 6, 2021: 1,102

January 7, 2021: 1,110

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 6, 2021: 22,317

January 7, 2021: 22,481

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)