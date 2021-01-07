Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 7, 2021.

Since January 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (114 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 90 new cases, Valrico having 67 new cases, Ruskin having 31 new cases, Wimauma having 29 new cases, Seffner having 27 new cases, Lithia having 25 new cases, Sun City Center having 18 new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having 16 new cases and Gibsonton having 14 new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 6, 2021: 6,030 cases
Riverview, January 7, 2021: 6,144↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 6, 2021: 4,716 cases
Brandon, January 7, 2021: 4,806↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 6, 2021: 2,331 cases
Ruskin, January 7, 2021: 2,362↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 6, 2021: 1,567 cases
Wimauma, January 7, 2021: 1,596↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 6, 2021: 2,637 cases
Valrico, January 7, 2021: 2,704↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 6, 2021: 882 cases
Sun City Center, January 7, 2021: 900↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 6, 2021: 919 cases
Apollo Beach, January 7, 2021: 935↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 6, 2021: 1,295 cases
Seffner, January 7, 2021: 1,322↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 6, 2021: 981 cases
Gibsonton, January 7, 2021: 995↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 6, 2021: 1,057 cases
Lithia, January 7, 2021: 1,082↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 6, 2021: 956 cases
Dover, January 7, 2021: 972↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 6, 2021: 23,292
January 7, 2021: 23,739

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 6, 2021: 81,570
January 7, 2021: 82,878

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 6, 2021: 1,385,040
January 7, 2021: 1,404,374

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 6, 2021: 1,102
January 7, 2021: 1,110

Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 6, 2021: 22,317
January 7, 2021: 22,481

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR