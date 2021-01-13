Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 12, 2021.

Since January 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (65 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Ruskin having 27 new cases, Valrico having 23 new cases, Wimauma having 19 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Dover having five new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 11, 2021: 6,453 cases

Riverview, January 12, 2021: 6,518↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 11, 2021: 5,003 cases

Brandon, January 12, 2021: 5,038↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 11, 2021: 2,428 cases

Ruskin, January 12, 2021: 2,455↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 11, 2021: 1,659 cases

Wimauma, January 12, 2021: 1,678↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 11, 2021: 2,854 cases

Valrico, January 12, 2021: 2,877↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 11, 2021: 939 cases

Sun City Center, January 12, 2021: 947↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 11, 2021: 983 cases

Apollo Beach, January 12, 2021: 987↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 11, 2021: 1,375 cases

Seffner, January 12, 2021: 1,382↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 11, 2021: 1,037 cases

Gibsonton, January 12, 2021: 1,045↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 11, 2021: 1,144 cases

Lithia, January 12, 2021: 1,153↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 11, 2021: 1,007 cases

Dover, January 12, 2021: 1,012↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 11, 2021: 24,803

January 12, 2021: 25,013

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 11, 2021: 86,776

January 12, 2021: 87,478

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 11, 2021: 1,461,958

January 12, 2021: 1,476,484

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 11, 2021: 1,142

January 12, 2021: 1,142

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 11, 2021: 23,071

January 12, 2021: 23,227

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)