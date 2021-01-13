Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 12, 2021.
Since January 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (65 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 35 new cases, Ruskin having 27 new cases, Valrico having 23 new cases, Wimauma having 19 new cases, Lithia having nine new cases, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Dover having five new cases and Apollo Beach having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 11, 2021: 6,453 cases
Riverview, January 12, 2021: 6,518↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 11, 2021: 5,003 cases
Brandon, January 12, 2021: 5,038↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 11, 2021: 2,428 cases
Ruskin, January 12, 2021: 2,455↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 11, 2021: 1,659 cases
Wimauma, January 12, 2021: 1,678↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 11, 2021: 2,854 cases
Valrico, January 12, 2021: 2,877↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 11, 2021: 939 cases
Sun City Center, January 12, 2021: 947↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 11, 2021: 983 cases
Apollo Beach, January 12, 2021: 987↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 11, 2021: 1,375 cases
Seffner, January 12, 2021: 1,382↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 11, 2021: 1,037 cases
Gibsonton, January 12, 2021: 1,045↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 11, 2021: 1,144 cases
Lithia, January 12, 2021: 1,153↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 11, 2021: 1,007 cases
Dover, January 12, 2021: 1,012↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 11, 2021: 24,803
January 12, 2021: 25,013
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 11, 2021: 86,776
January 12, 2021: 87,478
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 11, 2021: 1,461,958
January 12, 2021: 1,476,484
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 11, 2021: 1,142
January 12, 2021: 1,142
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 11, 2021: 23,071
January 12, 2021: 23,227
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)