Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 11, 2021.
Since January 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (87 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 54 new cases, Valrico having 45 new cases, Lithia having 18 new cases, Ruskin and Gibsonton each having 16 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Seffner having 13 new cases, Apollo Beach having 12 new cases, Sun City Center having 11 new cases and Dover having seven new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 10, 2021: 6,366 cases
Riverview, January 11, 2021: 6,453↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 10, 2021: 4,949 cases
Brandon, January 11, 2021: 5,003↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 10, 2021: 2,412 cases
Ruskin, January 11, 2021: 2,428↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 10, 2021: 1,645 cases
Wimauma, January 11, 2021: 1,659↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 10, 2021: 2,809 cases
Valrico, January 11, 2021: 2,854↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 10, 2021: 928 cases
Sun City Center, January 11, 2021: 939↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 10, 2021: 971 cases
Apollo Beach, January 11, 2021: 983↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 10, 2021: 1,362 cases
Seffner, January 11, 2021: 1,375↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 10, 2021: 1,021 cases
Gibsonton, January 11, 2021: 1,037↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 10, 2021: 1,126 cases
Lithia, January 11, 2021: 1,144↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 10, 2021: 1,000 cases
Dover, January 11, 2021: 1,007↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 10, 2021: 24,510
January 11, 2021: 24,803
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 10, 2021: 85,784
January 11, 2021: 86,776
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 10, 2021: 1,450,620
January 11, 2021: 1,461,958
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 10, 2021: 1,121
January 11, 2021: 1,142
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 10, 2021: 22,912
January 11, 2021: 23,071
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)