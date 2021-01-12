Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 11, 2021.

Since January 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (87 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 54 new cases, Valrico having 45 new cases, Lithia having 18 new cases, Ruskin and Gibsonton each having 16 new cases, Wimauma having 14 new cases, Seffner having 13 new cases, Apollo Beach having 12 new cases, Sun City Center having 11 new cases and Dover having seven new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 10, 2021: 6,366 cases

Riverview, January 11, 2021: 6,453↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 10, 2021: 4,949 cases

Brandon, January 11, 2021: 5,003↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 10, 2021: 2,412 cases

Ruskin, January 11, 2021: 2,428↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 10, 2021: 1,645 cases

Wimauma, January 11, 2021: 1,659↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 10, 2021: 2,809 cases

Valrico, January 11, 2021: 2,854↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 10, 2021: 928 cases

Sun City Center, January 11, 2021: 939↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 10, 2021: 971 cases

Apollo Beach, January 11, 2021: 983↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 10, 2021: 1,362 cases

Seffner, January 11, 2021: 1,375↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 10, 2021: 1,021 cases

Gibsonton, January 11, 2021: 1,037↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 10, 2021: 1,126 cases

Lithia, January 11, 2021: 1,144↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 10, 2021: 1,000 cases

Dover, January 11, 2021: 1,007↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 10, 2021: 24,510

January 11, 2021: 24,803

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 10, 2021: 85,784

January 11, 2021: 86,776

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 10, 2021: 1,450,620

January 11, 2021: 1,461,958

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 10, 2021: 1,121

January 11, 2021: 1,142

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 10, 2021: 22,912

January 11, 2021: 23,071

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)