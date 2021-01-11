Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 10, 2021.

Since January 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (58 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 44 new cases; Valrico having 16 new cases; Wimauma having 15 new cases; Ruskin having 13 new cases; Apollo Beach having 10 new cases; Sun City Center, Seffner and Lithia having seven new cases; Dover having five new cases; and Gibsonton having four new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, January 9, 2021: 6,308 cases

Riverview, January 10, 2021: 6,366↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, January 9, 2021: 4,905 cases

Brandon, January 10, 2021: 4,949↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, January 9, 2021: 2,399 cases

Ruskin, January 10, 2021: 2,412↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, January 9, 2021: 1,630 cases

Wimauma, January 10, 2021: 1,645↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, January 9, 2021: 2,793 cases

Valrico, January 10, 2021: 2,809↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, January 9, 2021: 921 cases

Sun City Center, January 10, 2021: 928↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, January 9, 2021: 961 cases

Apollo Beach, January 10, 2021: 971↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, January 9, 2021: 1,355 cases

Seffner, January 10, 2021: 1,362↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, January 9, 2021: 1,017 cases

Gibsonton, January 10, 2021: 1,021↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, January 9, 2021: 1,119 cases

Lithia, January 10, 2021: 1,126↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, January 9, 2021: 995 cases

Dover, January 10, 2021: 1,000↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

January 9, 2021: 24,324

January 10, 2021: 24,510

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

January 9, 2021: 85,134

January 10, 2021: 85,784

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

January 9, 2021: 1,438,579

January 10, 2021: 1,450,620

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

January 9, 2021: 1,121

January 10, 2021: 1,121

Total deaths of Florida residents:

January 9, 2021: 22,804

January 10, 2021: 22,912

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)