Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on January 10, 2021.
Since January 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (58 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 44 new cases; Valrico having 16 new cases; Wimauma having 15 new cases; Ruskin having 13 new cases; Apollo Beach having 10 new cases; Sun City Center, Seffner and Lithia having seven new cases; Dover having five new cases; and Gibsonton having four new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, January 9, 2021: 6,308 cases
Riverview, January 10, 2021: 6,366↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, January 9, 2021: 4,905 cases
Brandon, January 10, 2021: 4,949↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, January 9, 2021: 2,399 cases
Ruskin, January 10, 2021: 2,412↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, January 9, 2021: 1,630 cases
Wimauma, January 10, 2021: 1,645↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, January 9, 2021: 2,793 cases
Valrico, January 10, 2021: 2,809↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, January 9, 2021: 921 cases
Sun City Center, January 10, 2021: 928↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, January 9, 2021: 961 cases
Apollo Beach, January 10, 2021: 971↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, January 9, 2021: 1,355 cases
Seffner, January 10, 2021: 1,362↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, January 9, 2021: 1,017 cases
Gibsonton, January 10, 2021: 1,021↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, January 9, 2021: 1,119 cases
Lithia, January 10, 2021: 1,126↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, January 9, 2021: 995 cases
Dover, January 10, 2021: 1,000↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
January 9, 2021: 24,324
January 10, 2021: 24,510
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
January 9, 2021: 85,134
January 10, 2021: 85,784
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
January 9, 2021: 1,438,579
January 10, 2021: 1,450,620
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
January 9, 2021: 1,121
January 10, 2021: 1,121
Total deaths of Florida residents:
January 9, 2021: 22,804
January 10, 2021: 22,912
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
